Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians (84-67) and the Texas Rangers (65-85) play the middle game of a 3-game set at Globe Life Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians at Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Guardians lead 3-1

The Guardians posted a 6-3 come-from-behind win Friday and have sliced their magic number to win the AL Central Division to 3. Cleveland has been red-hot, winning 16 of the past 19 games overall.

The Rangers have gone 6-6 over their last 12 games. The Over has cashed in 4 straight outings, and 7 of the past 9 games.

Guardians at Rangers projected starters

RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Glenn Otto

Quantrill (13-5, 3.56 ERA) makes his 30th start. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 through 169 1/3 IP.

  • Has posted a mediocre 5-5 record with a 3.71 ERA and .287 opponent batting average in 68 IP across 12 road starts
  • Allowed 3 ER on 8 H and 1 BB with 3 K across 7 IP in a win at Progressive Field against the Rangers June 7

Otto (6-9, 4.88 ERA) makes his 25th start. He has a 1.37 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 through 118 IP.

  • Is just 4-4 with a 6.10 ERA with 8 HR allowed in 48 2/3 IP in 10 home starts
  • Has managed an 0-1 record, 5.40 ERA, .264 opponent BA in 18 1/3 IP across 4 September starts

Guardians at Rangers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Guardians -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Rangers +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Guardians -1.5 (+130) | Rangers +1.5 (-160)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Guardians at Rangers picks and predictions

Prediction

Guardians 7, Rangers 3

The GUARDIANS (-130) are the play as they inch toward a division title. Cleveland has been red-hot lately and Texas has nothing to play for down the line.

Quantrill has been very ordinary on the road this season, but he handled himself against the Rangers earlier in the season. Otto has been very ordinary at home, and Cleveland’s offense will be able to pile up the runs against him at GLF.

The GUARDIANS -1.5 (+130) are a strong play at plus money, even on the road. During Cleveland has won by 2 or more runs in each game of its 5-game win streak and has cashed the run line in 8 of its last 10 victories overall.

OVER 7.5 (-125) is the lean here, and the Guardians’ offense could potentially take care of it all on their own. The Over has hit at a 5-2-2 clip across the past 9 meetings in this series and is also 4-1 in the past 5 home games for the Rangers, too.

