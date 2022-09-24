Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) and Tampa Bay Rays (84-67) play the third game of a 4-game set Saturday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Rays lead 10-7

The Blue Jays are tied with the Rays for the lead in the AL wild-card standings after a 10-6 loss Friday at Tampa Bay. Toronto SS Bo Bichette and 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both hit an RBI single off Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs as part of a 4-run 5th inning that gave the Blue Jays a temporary lead.

Rays LF Randy Arozarena finished with 6 RBI and hit his 20th HR Friday in the win that clinched the season series and the tiebreaker for the Rays. The game-winning run for Tampa Bay came on a LF David Peralta pinch-hit sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner 3B Taylor Walls in the 8th inning. Springs allowed 3 ER on 6 H with 6 K through 5 IP in the no-decision. RHP Javy Guerra recorded the win in a relief appearance.

Blue Jays at Rays projected starters

RHP Alek Manoah vs. RHP Drew Rasmussen

Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA) makes his 30th start. He has a 1.01 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 8.2 K/9 through 183 2/3 IP.

Last start: 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K in a no-decision vs. the Baltimore Orioles Sunday

2022 vs. Rays: 0-1 with a 2.13 ERA (12 2/3 IP, 3 ER) over 2 starts

Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA) makes his 27th start. He has a 1.07 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 132 2/3 IP.

Last start: 6 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K in Monday loss vs. the Houston Astros

Lost 2 consecutive decisions

2022 vs. Toronto: 0-2 with a 3.10 ERA (20 1/3 IP, 7 ER) across 4 starts

Blue Jays at Rays odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Blue Jays -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Rays -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

: Blue Jays -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Rays -115 (bet $115 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Blue Jays -1.5 (+170) | Rays +1.5 (-210)

: Blue Jays -1.5 (+170) | Rays +1.5 (-210) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Blue Jays at Rays picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 4, Rays 2

BET BLUE JAYS (-105).

Toronto is in desperation mode. Its lead in the AL wild-card standings is finally in danger. Blue Jays ace Manoah is the starter this team needs to revive their winning ways.

BET BLUE JAYS -1.5 (+170).

When Toronto has won lately, it has won by margin. Toronto’s last 5 wins have all been by 3 runs or more. Tampa Bay has a similar stat in defeat, losing by 3 or more runs in 5 of its last 6 losses.

PASS.

The number is too low. If the total reaches 7.5 or higher, the Under would be a strong play.

