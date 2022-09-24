UConn at NC State odds, picks and predictions

The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) welcome the UConn Huskies (1-3) Saturday. Kickoff from Carter–Finley Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UConn vs. NC State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

NC State has yet to lose, but it hasn’t dominated like many expected them to. It is 3-0 on the season and 2-1 against the spread (ATS). The Wolfpack have beaten East Carolina 21-20, Charleston Southern 55-3 and Texas Tech 27-14.

It’s been redshirt freshman RB Demie Sumo leading the pack. He’s totaled 305 yards from scrimmage in 3 games. He has the most rushing yards and is tied for the most receiving yards for NC State.

UConn is coming off a discouraging 59-0 loss to Michigan. That was the Huskies’ 2nd straight loss of at least 30 points. They beat Central Connecticut State 28-3 for their lone win in Week 1.

Three-star freshman QB Zion Turner leads the Huskies yet was just 4-of-16 passing for 17 yards against the suffocating Wolverines defense.

NC State is No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

UConn at NC State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Off the board

Off the board Against the spread (ATS): UConn +38.5 (-110) | NC State -38.5 (-110)

UConn +38.5 (-110) | NC State -38.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

UConn at NC State picks and predictions

Prediction

NC State 42, UConn 10

PASS.

This game is currently off the board but even in the event odds are posted it wouldn’t be worth a wager on either side.

BET UCONN +38.5 (-110).

The Wolfpack beat Charleston Southern by 52. That was their lone win over 20 points, and while it was impressive, the Buccaneers also lost to Eastern Kentucky 40-17. That makes the 52-point victory less impressive. NC State also had luck on its side as well in its opener as East Carolina missed a PAT to force overtime.

The Huskies also have a more competent quarterback, who had an offer from Arkansas yet chose to go where he’d play immediately. Both of their losses by more than 30 points came against undefeated Michigan and Syracuse.

UConn should be public underdogs following their performance last week, and it’s likely more people back the Wolfpack here. UConn is 2-2 against the spread (ATS) while NC State is 2-1 ATS.

LEAN OVER 49.5 (-110).

UConn put up little resistance to Michigan last week, and its defense looked defeated. The Huskies likely won’t be putting up much of a fight against NC State. Wolfpack starting QB Devin Leary had 35 touchdowns in 12 games last season but has just 5 touchdowns in 3 games so far this season.

He’ll eventually come alive, and there’s no better chance to do that than against a hole-filled defense like UConn’s. UConn has put up at least 14 points in 3 of 4 games and has allowed 40 or more 2 times.

Against a top-25 side, the Huskies may struggle which means the OVER 49.5 (-110) would be the better side to play.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News