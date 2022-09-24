New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) meet in a Week 3 matchup Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Saints vs. Panthers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Saints played a defensive battle in their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming up short in Week 2 by a 20-10 score. New Orleans has failed to cover both games to start the year.

The Panthers are 0-2 SU/ATS, losing both games outright as a small-number favorite. Carolina has lost its 2 games by a combined 5 total points.

These NFC South teams split their meetings last season, with the home team winning and covering each meeting. The Under has cashed in 3 in a row in the series.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Saints at Panthers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:12 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Saints -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Panthers +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Saints -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Panthers +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Against the spread (ATS): Saints -2.5 (-117) | Panthers +2.5 (-103)

Saints -2.5 (-117) | Panthers +2.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Saints at Panthers key injuries

Saints

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable TE Taysom Hill (rib) questionable

(rib) questionable RB Alvin Kamara (rib) questionable

(rib) questionable S Marcus Maye (rib) questionable

(rib) questionable OT Ryan Ramczyk (elbow) questionable)

(elbow) questionable) QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) questionable

Panthers

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) questionable

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

The Huddle has been turning players just like you into winners for over 25 years. This year, it is your turn! Custom fantasy football rankings, sleepers and tools are just a click away. Save 25% off the internet's best-kept secret now. Subscribe now!

Saints at Panthers picks and predictions

Prediction

Saints 21, Panthers 18

The SAINTS (-135) are worth a play but circle back around Sunday before finalizing your wager. With Winston on the injury report, and a 50-50 proposition to play, this could turn into a huge risk in a hurry if he is inactive.

Winston has 4 of his 33 vertebrae fractured, and now he is dealing with an ankle injury, too. If Winston is sidelined, veteran QB Andy Dalton would get the starting nod, so New Orleans would still be in decent hands.

The Saints -2.5 (-117) aren’t terribly overpriced, but there is just so much risk based on the QB situation. In addition, Kamara is also on the injury report and a 50-50 proposition. The Saints could go from Winston and Kamara playing, to Dalton and RB Mark Ingram II.

PASS, just play the money line instead.

UNDER 41.5 (-112) is worth playing lightly, regardless of the healthy of Winston and Kamara. Even if they play, the Under has hit in each of the past 3 meetings in this series.

The Under is 9-4 in the past 13 games inside the NFC South for New Orleans and is 7-2 in its last 9 games overall. The Under is 5-2 in the past 7 games for the Panthers inside the division, too.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire