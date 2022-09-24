Read full article on original website
Bloody Elbow
This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss
Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
‘The power lies with Alex’ - Jared Cannonier talks Adesanya vs. Pereira ahead of UFC 281
Who has the advantage between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 281? Let Jared Cannonier answer that question. The ‘Last Stylebender’ is 0-2 against ‘Po Atan’ in kickboxing, losing once by decision and once by knockout. However, with this upcoming fight in MMA, Cannonier told Helen Yee that fans should favor the champ here, especially since he has far more experience in the sport.
Islam Makhachev responds to Michael Chandler: ‘Please shut up and stay in line’
Islam Makhachev is responding to criticism over his UFC résumé — again. A month away from his championship fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Makhachev has had his strength of schedule questioned by several of his counterparts, including Michael Chandler. Though impressed by what he has seen so far, ‘Iron’ wondered if the quality of opponents Makhachev has fought was enough to justify a championship opportunity.
The Level Change Podcast 195: USADA and the UFC, Dana’s ‘death date’
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
Jake Paul: Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy to pay his tax bills
Shortly after Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura, it was announced that the boxing great will be involved in an upcoming exhibition bout with YouTuber, Deji, in Dubai on November 13th. Jake Paul took to social media to vent his frustrations with “Money” selecting to face Deji instead of Jake himself.
Hey Not the Face! 01: Comparing Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou’s contract situations
Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.
