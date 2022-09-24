ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

AdWeek

‘Vegetarian Vampire’ Toby Helps Heinz Promote Tomato Blood Ketchup

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). A vegetarian vampire? One will introduce himself during the premiere of Interview With the Vampire on AMC Oct....
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-Oliver Peoples Fall 2022 campaign “Nineteen Sixties” features a film directed by award-winning Czech director, writer and producer Eva Doležalová, who is represented for commercials and content by Ridley Scott’s RSA Films. The film invokes a refined 1960s aesthetic, complete with old Hollywood, rock star style and a TWA flight terminal owned by aviation tycoon Howard Hughes. Driven by the glamour of air travel during that distinguished decade, the energized visuals channel the spirit behind the new vintage-inspired Oliver Peoples acetate frames.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Snapchat: How to Create a Timeline Snap

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Snapchat’s Timeline feature allows users to import multiple videos from their device’s camera roll to create a single...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Issa Rae Does More Than Talk About an Inclusive Entertainment Industry—She Builds It

In June, at a packed theater in the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès—the epicenter of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity—producer, writer, actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae sat across from Ogilvy global chief creative officer Liz Taylor. Poised and endearing, the Insecure creator was there to chat about bias in advertising and media.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Let's Talk About Brand Joins the Adweek Podcast Network

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Let’s Talk About Brand is a weekly conversation where host, personal branding coach, and #AdweekCreator Christine Gritmon interviews guest...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Spotify Promotes the Power of Listening With First French Campaign

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. To highlight the importance of listening—be that to others, music or the world around you—audio streaming platform Spotify has released its first brand...
MUSIC
AdWeek

Walmart Makes Metaverse Debut With Roblox Experiences

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Walmart is making its first foray into the metaverse with a pair of new experiences on gaming platform...
VIDEO GAMES
AdWeek

The Initial Results Are In for Google's Fledge Tests

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. The first results from Google’s solution to prevent third-party browser tracking have arrived.
SOFTWARE
AdWeek

Jollibee's Chicken Ads Look So Tasty, Other Billboards Can't Resist

New York’s Times Square is packed with eye-catching digital billboards from international brands marketing luxury products. So an OOH campaign to mark the opening of Jollibee Foods Corporation’s new flagship restaurant in Times Square felt like a natural move—but also one that plays on the visual clutter by tempting its billboard models with a bucket of fried chicken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

AMC+ Launches Brand Refresh, Hires Known as Agency of Record

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. AMC Networks tapped media company Known as its agency of record for all its networks and streaming services.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Winning Business Without the Hassle

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Dislike Comments

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok now allows users to dislike comments that have been left by other users on videos on the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

The One Show Celebrates 50 Years With ‘What’s Your One?’ Campaign

The One Club for Creativity is celebrating 50 years of its One Show creative competition with a campaign that features favorite ads from industry veterans, as well as an announcement of the early bird deadline. The One Show is observing 50 years of honoring global creative excellence with a call...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deseret News

Why is ‘Avatar’ in theaters again?

As a way to test the market’s interest in an “Avatar” sequel, which is set to release in December, Disney re-released the original. When is Avatar sequel releasing? Is Avatar rerelease edited?
MOVIES

