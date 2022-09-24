-Oliver Peoples Fall 2022 campaign “Nineteen Sixties” features a film directed by award-winning Czech director, writer and producer Eva Doležalová, who is represented for commercials and content by Ridley Scott’s RSA Films. The film invokes a refined 1960s aesthetic, complete with old Hollywood, rock star style and a TWA flight terminal owned by aviation tycoon Howard Hughes. Driven by the glamour of air travel during that distinguished decade, the energized visuals channel the spirit behind the new vintage-inspired Oliver Peoples acetate frames.

