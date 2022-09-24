ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

I-24 Eastbound Crashes

(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville, TN
Monday 3PM Kitchen Fire On Walton Drive

(MURFREESBORO) Just after 3:00 o'clock Monday afternoon (9/26/2022), Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Walton Drive. The road sits between Kirkwood Avenue and Houston Drive behind the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the oven and quickly spreading to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
THP: One dead in Monday night crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
MACON COUNTY, TN
UPDATE: Shots Fired outside of Stones River Town Centre Saturday Night

(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1

Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
GALLATIN, TN

