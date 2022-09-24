Read full article on original website
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
I-24 Eastbound Crashes
(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
Interstate 24 near Bell Road reopened after high-speed car chase
A driver failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday morphed into a high-speed chase on Interstate 24.
fox17.com
Tractor trailer crashes in Maury County, blocking road with tortilla chips
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Maury County Fire Department responded to a overturned 18 wheeler carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips on Saturday. The street was littered with tortilla chips, blocking both lanes of road. The driver sustained minor injuries and is expected to fully recover. Download...
wmot.org
TDOT begins construction of a new airport interchange at I-40 and Donelson Pike
(Mike Osborne) — Expect the construction mess at Nashville International Airport to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. A series of renovations and expansion projects at BNA have been ongoing since 2017. Now, word that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has broken ground on a five...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rutherford County. The officials reported that a white van crashed into the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wgnsradio.com
Monday 3PM Kitchen Fire On Walton Drive
(MURFREESBORO) Just after 3:00 o'clock Monday afternoon (9/26/2022), Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Walton Drive. The road sits between Kirkwood Avenue and Houston Drive behind the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the oven and quickly spreading to...
Fire damages McDougal’s restaurant in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department working to determine what exactly sparked a fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings in Nashville Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices Continue to be Less Than $3.00 Per Gallon This Week in Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices are down in Rutherford County and we are starting the week-off with an average price of less than $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Currently, the average price per gallon is holding at $2.96 in Rutherford County. In nearby Nashville, the average price...
WSMV
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
Triple fatal crash shines light on dangerous Marshall County railroad crossing
A tragic triple fatality crash with a train is drawing awareness to an ongoing concern in Chapel Hill.
61-Year-Old Timothy Burton Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carthage (Carthage, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that Timothy Burton, 61, of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
Suspect sought after East Nashville gas station burglary
The burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo market located at 500 Main Street.
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Shots Fired outside of Stones River Town Centre Saturday Night
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.
Nashville Parent
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1
Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
