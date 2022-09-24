ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
41st TPO Symphony Season Begins 7PM Thursday!

(MURFREESBORO) If you're new to the area, we have our own symphony orchestra. In fact, the first Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra concert of the season is at 7:00 o'clock this coming Thursday night (9/29/2022). All of the concerts will be at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro. Tennessee...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Helping others by golfing with the Rutherford County School Resource Officers

Golfers braved the rain to raise funds for Rutherford County School Resource Officers to sponsor a spring event for special needs’ students in Rutherford County Schools. Also, funds will pay for $1,500 scholarships for two Rutherford County Schools’ graduating seniors. Golfers Benjamin Cortez, James Garret, Jay Garret and Jacob Clark captured first place in the tournament Saturday at Cedar Crest Golf Club. Second place winners were Tyler Gannon, Nick Bass, Trevor Rosen and Dustin Cox.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Historic win means MTSU football is streaking

Murfreesboro police have been easing the minds of concerned citizens. Reports of a streaker have been lodged in the Greenland Drive area of the city. There was an unexpected sighting by some, but this was explained as a streaker unlike that of the famed Ray Stevens song. The streaking going...
MURFREESBORO, TN
La Vergne Reports: Property Tax Season Begins in October

(La Vergne, Tenn.) Property tax season starts the first week of October when bills are mailed out to property owners and mortgage companies. The City of La Vergne will collect more than $8M worth of property taxes this year. The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen set the property tax rate at $0.5363 per $100 assessed value during the fiscal year 2022-23 budget process.
LA VERGNE, TN
UPDATE: Shots Fired outside of Stones River Town Centre Saturday Night

(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Monday 3PM Kitchen Fire On Walton Drive

(MURFREESBORO) Just after 3:00 o'clock Monday afternoon (9/26/2022), Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Walton Drive. The road sits between Kirkwood Avenue and Houston Drive behind the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the oven and quickly spreading to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Man AGAIN Accused of Making Threat Against School

(MIDDLE TN) For the second time this year in nearby Nashville, TN, an investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division detectives has led to the arrest of Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. A concerned citizen contacted police after...
NASHVILLE, TN
UPDATED: Injuries in Friday Night Accident in Smyrna Not Life Threatening

(Smyrna, TN) UPDATE - The Smyrna Fire Department reported an injury accident that took place on Friday night. Evidently, the wreck was on Lee Victory Parkway at Almaville Road. While the wreck scene looked extremely serious, reports indicate the injuries sustained by those involved were not life threatening.
SMYRNA, TN
I-24 Eastbound Crashes

(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
SMYRNA, TN
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29

(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
MURFREESBORO, TN
UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
MURFREESBORO, TN

