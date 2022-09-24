ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

WMBF

1 injured, lanes closed in single-vehicle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run in Conway. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:07 p.m. Troopers are investigating. Say with WMBF News...
CONWAY, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim identified in Summerville single-car crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the victim killed in a single-car collision on Trolley Road in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, of Awendaw, was found in his car that ran off the roadway into a wooded area near Trolley Road and Beverly Drive in Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies searching for missing woman with autism from Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies are searching for a missing woman from Georgetown County. On Tuesday at 3 p.m., 25-year-old Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis left a note for her parents informing them that she was running away from the family home at 154 Rio Vista Avenue, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Mihalakis is autistic.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Accidents
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

2 vehicles, pile of tires go up in flames in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters worked an outside fire Tuesday morning. Crews said two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire and the outside of a nearby structure was threatened. Around 5:30 a.m. fire crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and the City of Conway were...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
#Traffic Accident
WCBD Count on 2

Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Man suspected in fraud cases wanted by Georgetown PD

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Georgetown police are looking for Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20. Police say Holmes is wanted in multiple causes of fraud over $50,000. He has several outstanding warrants, police say, stemming from a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: Charleston Co. Sheriffs' Office Sgt. a Jill of all trades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today we're spending the day with a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. She grew up listening to family members talk about life on patrol and watching hit shows about officers and detectives. Now she gets to solve the real-life crimes in her home state.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

