Sumter County, SC

Victim identified in Summerville single-car crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the victim killed in a single-car collision on Trolley Road in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, of Awendaw, was found in his car that ran off the roadway into a wooded area near Trolley Road and Beverly Drive in Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Sumter County, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
One dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after another officer-involved shooting in Sumter County Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County. Deputies responded to a...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
COLUMBIA, SC
One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training

A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Public Safety
$1.8 million investment creating new jobs in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, announced its plans to expand operations to Dorchester County. The company's investment of 1.8 million dollars will create 38 jobs. New Wire Marine expects this to happen over a five-year period. The company delivers American-made,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
LEXINGTON, SC
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
ORANGEBURG, SC

