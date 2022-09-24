Read full article on original website
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
Coroner identifies 34-year-old killed in shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the 34-year-old killed in a shooting at a Summerville barbershop over the weekend. Doug Kennerly, 34, of Summerville was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon on Cedar Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Victim identified in Summerville single-car crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the victim killed in a single-car collision on Trolley Road in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, of Awendaw, was found in his car that ran off the roadway into a wooded area near Trolley Road and Beverly Drive in Summerville.
One dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after another officer-involved shooting in Sumter County Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County. Deputies responded to a...
Woman found dead in Moncks Corner apartment fire being investigated as homicide
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County and state law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of a woman's death after she was found dead in a burning apartment in Moncks Corner on Thursday. On Monday, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the deceased woman as Susie Kochever, 65,...
Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance. Officials say around 8:00 a.m., on Sunday, September 25, Sumter County deputies were sent to a home on Cains Mill Road for a domestic disturbance. As the first deputy arrived,...
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
Nurse from Moncks Corner stole medication from patient at Lowcountry senior facility: AG
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A nurse from Moncks Corner is facing multiple charges after she was accused of taking medication from a patient, according to information from the Attorney General's Office. Crystal Marie Olden, 40, was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center Tuesday on two counts of...
One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training
A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
$1.8 million investment creating new jobs in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, announced its plans to expand operations to Dorchester County. The company's investment of 1.8 million dollars will create 38 jobs. New Wire Marine expects this to happen over a five-year period. The company delivers American-made,...
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Joe Cunningham accepts South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Joe Cunningham announced Tuesday that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association. At a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina's education system. “It’s past time for South Carolina to have an education governor,” Cunningham...
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
'About maxed out': Trade school in Dorchester Co. receives record number of enrollees
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Career & Technology Center (DCCTC) says it has had more students enroll for the fall semester this year than ever before, signaling an increased interest in trades jobs as students weigh the positives and negatives of pursuing a four-year degree. This...
'This is the future': $100 million Eastover Solar Project brings clean energy and jobs
EASTOVER, SC — In a story that you will only see on WACH FOX News, there are new developments in a 100-million-dollar solar energy farm in Eastover. We first brought you this story as state leaders demanded answers after years of delays, now we have the answers and the impact this farm will bring to the area.
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
