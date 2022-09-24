Read full article on original website
Warmer water is helping the the Atlantic Hurricane season heat up
For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
NASA spacecraft's asteroid crash offers insight in case one ever threatens Earth
All right. An asteroid about 7 million miles away has just been whacked by a NASA spacecraft. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Three, two, one. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Oh, my gosh. (APPLAUSE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Oh, wow. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Awaiting visual confirmation. CHANG: Now, this was a...
Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater
Las Vegas is prepared to pay Southern California $750 million to drink water that's been recycled from sewage. Why? Well, because of the ongoing megadrought in the Southwest. Alex Hager with member station KUNC reports. ALEX HAGER, BYLINE: Millions of Californians have already been using recycled wastewater for years for...
Study enrolling 95-year-old ‘superagers’ to help crack the longevity gene
If you or someone you know is 95 years or older, you might be eligible to participate in the SuperAgers study launching late October. The goal? To help scientists crack the code to longevity, and pass on that discovery to pharmaceutical companies to develop pills that might someday slow down aging and extend human life.
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
