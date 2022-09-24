Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols is the first Latino major leaguer to hit 700 homeruns
All right, yes, baseball is obsessed with stats and with history. But, you know, for fans, they're both integral to the joy of baseball. So when the Cardinals' Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run the other night... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Pujols sends one to the...
MLB・
It’s a celebration! St. Louis Cardinals clinic division crown with win against Milwaukee
“It’s incredible for everybody here. But we’re not done,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said.
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card
Mariners' late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners continued slumping in their quest for a postseason berth in a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Despite the defeat, the Mariners inched closer to ending the longest playoff drought in baseball thanks to Boston’s victory over Baltimore. The loss by the Orioles kept them 3 1/2 games behind Seattle and reduced its magic number to five for clinching one of the three American League wild cards. But Seattle failed to take advantage of Toronto’s defeat and lost ground to Tampa Bay as the three teams continue to jockey for positioning entering the final week of the season. Seattle lost for the eighth time in 11 games, returning home after an awful road trip. The Mariners went 3-7 and capped the swing by blowing a nine-run lead in a 13-12 loss to Kansas City.
With top QBs struggling, scoring is down across NFL
With some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL struggling to produce points it was no surprise the league had one of its lowest scoring weeks
NFL・
