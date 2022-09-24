Read full article on original website
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
The British pound has weakened to a record low after reveal of latest tax plans
The British currency, the pound, hit its lowest level in history early Monday during a series of financial market reactions to the British government's latest tax plans. Traders appear to have taken the view that the new economic program of Liz Truss' administration is not fully thought through. Willem Marx reports from London.
Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing
And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
How those who represent the minority of Americans hold enough power to stop policies
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Climate action. Climate action. (Chanting) My body, my choice. My body, my choice. (Chanting) Pro-life. Pro-life. Pro-life. We often talk about how divisions run deep in America. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: More than 50% of Americans surveyed believe that in the next several years, there...
The Constitution was built to allow for the few to hold so much power
Let's start at the beginning. Well, almost the beginning. By the late 18th century, America had won its independence from Great Britain but was still figuring out how to handle its business. Jonathan Gienapp takes it from here. He is an associate professor of history at Stanford University. He specializes in early American history. He told us that the young nation was facing an economic crisis and didn't agree on how to deal with it. Now, remember, political parties barely existed then and were just starting to form. So the founders got together to hash out some solutions that made sense to them at the time but that have profound effects on us to this day in ways they probably never envisioned.
Many fear Brazil will see its own 'Big Lie' about election fraud soon
As Brazilians head to the polls to vote for president, they're being deluged by a wave of falsehoods that echo Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election.
After years of decline, the auto industry in Canada is making a comeback
The U.S. gets all the attention for car manufacturing in North America. But after years of decline, that industry is making a comeback in Canada. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to Ontario to find out why. H J MAI, BYLINE: I'm in the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario, just across the...
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
Morning news brief
Some Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy. Moscow confronts protests over its call-up of military reservists. Iran's foreign minister responds to the suppression of peaceful protests.
How ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral may impact Japan's current administration
Japan held a rare state funeral today for ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. The event aroused strong passions among both Abe's supporters and opponents on the streets of Tokyo. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Japan's capital, the funeral could have an impact on the country's current administration as it grapples with a raft of political and economic challenges.
How the Kurdish people's situation factors into protests over woman's death in Iran
In Iran, nationwide protests challenging the country's leadership have entered their 11th day, and the protests are getting more dangerous. The Associated Press reports that Iranian state TV is saying at least 41 protesters and police officers have been killed, and more than 1,400 people have been arrested. During previous demonstrations, though, official counts given by Iranian government sources have proven to be low, so it's likely more people than that have been killed or detained. The protests were sparked after a young Kurdish woman visiting Tehran was jailed for improperly wearing her headscarf. The woman, Mahsa Amini, who's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini, died while she was in police custody.
President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda for tomorrow's event, ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. NPR's Ximena Bustillo has more. XIMENA BUSTILLO, BYLINE: President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal. He wants...
Tigo Energy Surpasses One-Terawatt Hour of Monitored Solar PV Energy in Europe
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that the solar energy monitoring function in the Tigo Energy Intelligence Solution has logged more than one Terawatt hour of photovoltaic energy generated by customer systems in the European market. Powered by the Tigo TS4 family of MLPE products, the Energy Intelligence Solution reports high-precision, module-level monitoring of solar installations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006003/en/ The initial residential installation for The Ipv6 Company was in Galapagar, near Madrid. This 9.5kW system serves both home and office with a small data center. (Photo: Business Wire)
EXPLAINER: What's behind strained China-Japan relations
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn't much of a celebratory mood. Improved ties between Asia’s two biggest economies are considered vital to the region's stability and prosperity, but they remain at odds over disputed East China Sea islands and China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
EU debates whether to take in those fleeing Russia
The European Union is divided over whether to take in Russians who are fleeing their country. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would be calling up men with military experience to fight in Ukraine. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin to talk about the divisions in Europe over this. Hi, Rob.
As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District
The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive Congressional seat, with incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes running for re-election against Republican George Logan. In 2018, Hayes made history as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. This year, she’s seeking reelection to a third term as America battles...
