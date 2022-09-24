ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
The Constitution was built to allow for the few to hold so much power

Let's start at the beginning. Well, almost the beginning. By the late 18th century, America had won its independence from Great Britain but was still figuring out how to handle its business. Jonathan Gienapp takes it from here. He is an associate professor of history at Stanford University. He specializes in early American history. He told us that the young nation was facing an economic crisis and didn't agree on how to deal with it. Now, remember, political parties barely existed then and were just starting to form. So the founders got together to hash out some solutions that made sense to them at the time but that have profound effects on us to this day in ways they probably never envisioned.
Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
Morning news brief

Some Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy. Moscow confronts protests over its call-up of military reservists. Iran's foreign minister responds to the suppression of peaceful protests.
How ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral may impact Japan's current administration

Japan held a rare state funeral today for ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. The event aroused strong passions among both Abe's supporters and opponents on the streets of Tokyo. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Japan's capital, the funeral could have an impact on the country's current administration as it grapples with a raft of political and economic challenges.
How the Kurdish people's situation factors into protests over woman's death in Iran

In Iran, nationwide protests challenging the country's leadership have entered their 11th day, and the protests are getting more dangerous. The Associated Press reports that Iranian state TV is saying at least 41 protesters and police officers have been killed, and more than 1,400 people have been arrested. During previous demonstrations, though, official counts given by Iranian government sources have proven to be low, so it's likely more people than that have been killed or detained. The protests were sparked after a young Kurdish woman visiting Tehran was jailed for improperly wearing her headscarf. The woman, Mahsa Amini, who's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini, died while she was in police custody.
Tigo Energy Surpasses One-Terawatt Hour of Monitored Solar PV Energy in Europe

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that the solar energy monitoring function in the Tigo Energy Intelligence Solution has logged more than one Terawatt hour of photovoltaic energy generated by customer systems in the European market. Powered by the Tigo TS4 family of MLPE products, the Energy Intelligence Solution reports high-precision, module-level monitoring of solar installations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006003/en/ The initial residential installation for The Ipv6 Company was in Galapagar, near Madrid. This 9.5kW system serves both home and office with a small data center. (Photo: Business Wire)
EXPLAINER: What's behind strained China-Japan relations

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn't much of a celebratory mood. Improved ties between Asia’s two biggest economies are considered vital to the region's stability and prosperity, but they remain at odds over disputed East China Sea islands and China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
EU debates whether to take in those fleeing Russia

The European Union is divided over whether to take in Russians who are fleeing their country. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would be calling up men with military experience to fight in Ukraine. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin to talk about the divisions in Europe over this. Hi, Rob.
