Louisiana State

Connecticut Public

Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
Connecticut Public

The U.S. Forest Service is behind on prescribed burns in parts of California

California's wildfire season is getting longer and more destructive. The past two years were the worst on record. And because the U.S. Forest Service has failed to complete critical work, like prescribed burns that are meant to prevent fires, things could get worse, especially in the ski resort town of Big Bear, which is about a hundred miles east of LA. Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW reports.
Connecticut Public

96-year-old weather observer retires after measuring rainfall for more than 5 decades

The National Weather Service has a network of over 8,000 volunteer weather observers across the country. They collect data that the service uses to fine-tune its forecasts. Ninety-six-year-old Dorothy Stebbins is one of the most experienced observers. She's been measuring rainfall in Ohio's Miami Valley for more than 50 years. As WYSO's Jason Reynolds reports, Stebbins is now passing her equipment down to her son.
Connecticut Public

Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change

All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
Connecticut Public

Elijah McClain's cause of death has changed to ketamine administered by responders

A coroner in Colorado has changed the cause of death for Elijah McClain to ketamine. McClain was a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent confrontation with police back in 2019. Three officers and two paramedics face charges in his death. This latest development now raises questions about those charges going forward. Colorado Public Radio's Allison Sherry joins us now to explain. Hi, Allison.
Connecticut Public

What's in your mailbox? Likely mailers, postcards urging support for Massachusetts ballot questions

The red Massachusetts Information for Voters booklet is hitting mailboxes. So are the postcards and mailers urging support for certain ballot initiatives. There is just over a month to go before Election Day, and the four ballot questions appearing statewide are generating buzz. Supporters and opponents of these questions are getting their messages out to voters through any available medium. A lot of money is at play in some of these ballot question contests.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

