Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity
In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people still have no electricity nine days after Hurricane Fiona. In many communities, patience is running thin with the island's electric utility company to the extent that some cities and towns are starting to take power restoration into their own hands. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.
Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater
Las Vegas is prepared to pay Southern California $750 million to drink water that's been recycled from sewage. Why? Well, because of the ongoing megadrought in the Southwest. Alex Hager with member station KUNC reports. ALEX HAGER, BYLINE: Millions of Californians have already been using recycled wastewater for years for...
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
The U.S. Forest Service is behind on prescribed burns in parts of California
California's wildfire season is getting longer and more destructive. The past two years were the worst on record. And because the U.S. Forest Service has failed to complete critical work, like prescribed burns that are meant to prevent fires, things could get worse, especially in the ski resort town of Big Bear, which is about a hundred miles east of LA. Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW reports.
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where...
Forest Service fell short of executing plan to protect town from fire, probe finds
The Caldor Fire burned through the town of Grizzly Flats in Northern California one year ago. It destroyed about two-thirds of the community. And an investigation from CapRadio and the California Newsroom found that the U.S. Forest Service fell short of implementing its own plan to protect the town. CapRadio's Scott Rodd reports.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
Study enrolling 95-year-old ‘superagers’ to help crack the longevity gene
If you or someone you know is 95 years or older, you might be eligible to participate in the SuperAgers study launching late October. The goal? To help scientists crack the code to longevity, and pass on that discovery to pharmaceutical companies to develop pills that might someday slow down aging and extend human life.
California struggles with who pays for public charging stations for electric cars
[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly say, "if gas cars replace electric ones." It should have been the other way around, "if electric cars replace gas ones."]. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A ballot proposition in California that would tax wealthy residents to pay for electric vehicle incentives has driven...
CT bus fares have been free since April 1. Ridership is now exceeding pre-COVID totals.
Connecticut introduced a fare-free bus program on April 1, allowing residents throughout the state to save money on bus fares and use it toward other expenses. The program has received favorable reviews from riders, who have been slowly coming back since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic sent mass transit ridership numbers plummeting.
A family that speaks Yuchi at home faces pushback from outsiders and tribal members
The U.N. estimates that every two weeks, an Indigenous language is lost. Many Native American tribes offer language classes to elementary school students. But linguists say the best way to learn is to start at birth. Laurel Morales reports on one Oklahoma family that's banned English from their home in an attempt to save their native language.
Connecticut lawmakers help boost low-income home energy program
A program that helps low-income households pay for home energy costs will get a $1 billion infusion in Congress’ short-term bill to fund the federal government as Connecticut and the New England region brace for high heating prices this winter. Lawmakers in Washington and Connecticut had been pressing for...
Farming is dangerous, but access to affordable health insurance remains elusive, survey finds
Agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries in America. In 2020, federal data show more farmers died from fatal occupational injuries than did police officers, logging workers, or roofers. But in the agriculture industry, access to affordable health care is challenging – particularly for new farmers. Mary Claire...
As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District
The 5th District is considered Connecticut’s most competitive Congressional seat, with incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes running for re-election against Republican George Logan. In 2018, Hayes made history as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. This year, she’s seeking reelection to a third term as America battles...
State: Latest crime data show return to normal after 2020 outliers in violent crime, carjackings
New crime data released by the state Monday morning show a small increase in murders last year in Connecticut. At the same time, the number of violent crimes and property crimes declined year over year. Over the last 10 years, the report notes that overall crime in Connecticut has fallen...
Watch live: Connecticut jury weighs amount Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook hoax lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may return to the witness stand this week in Connecticut. It’s part of a defamation trial to determine how much he owes an FBI agent and families of eight Sandy Hook victims who are suing Jones after he said the shooting was a hoax. Jones...
Elijah McClain's cause of death has changed to ketamine administered by responders
A coroner in Colorado has changed the cause of death for Elijah McClain to ketamine. McClain was a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent confrontation with police back in 2019. Three officers and two paramedics face charges in his death. This latest development now raises questions about those charges going forward. Colorado Public Radio's Allison Sherry joins us now to explain. Hi, Allison.
What's in your mailbox? Likely mailers, postcards urging support for Massachusetts ballot questions
The red Massachusetts Information for Voters booklet is hitting mailboxes. So are the postcards and mailers urging support for certain ballot initiatives. There is just over a month to go before Election Day, and the four ballot questions appearing statewide are generating buzz. Supporters and opponents of these questions are getting their messages out to voters through any available medium. A lot of money is at play in some of these ballot question contests.
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change
All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
