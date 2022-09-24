On May 16, 2022, I wrote a letter about the final chapter. As of today, our family house seems to be gone. It has been so hard to hear my mom go to the house, sit, and cry. The home is on 165 Atlantic Avenue in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. This has damaged our family, and we have lost our belief that anyone ever does the right thing. It has been four months, and we can't bear going there. It is hard to see a family house that meant so much disappear with a pen flick. It is deplorable.

