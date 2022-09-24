Read full article on original website
We need LePage
Paul LePage did not fight to help himself and hurt Maine people. He loves the people here in Maine. He was a businessman and wants to help the working people and all people. Paul is out helping the lobstermen and fishermen to keep them working. He has said and will fight Biden about the environmental restrictions and NOAA for access to their fishing grounds. We need the food and to keep them in business.
Deplorable
On May 16, 2022, I wrote a letter about the final chapter. As of today, our family house seems to be gone. It has been so hard to hear my mom go to the house, sit, and cry. The home is on 165 Atlantic Avenue in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. This has damaged our family, and we have lost our belief that anyone ever does the right thing. It has been four months, and we can't bear going there. It is hard to see a family house that meant so much disappear with a pen flick. It is deplorable.
Democrats, Governor Mills got it done
This was me in 2017. My patient wife suggested an audiologist appointment to determine whether I needed hearing aids and to get an estimate of their cost. The resultant report was yes, I had significant hearing loss. The fee for the hearing aids that were recommended? $1,750 each - $3,500 for both – and that was with the $750 each that my generous (at that time) insurance would cover. We decided we couldn’t afford them.
‘Let’s Turn Up the Heat’ to benefit CRC Fuel Fund
If you have not had the chance to pop into Kerr/Jones Fine Art and Craft … and Uncommon Goods at 268 Ocean Point Road this summer, now is your chance! Diana and Kathleen are hosting “Let’s Turn Up the Heat,” a reception to benefit The Community Resource Council (CRC) and the Fuel Fund on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Deck Bar & Grill – NEW FALL HOURS!!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
Historical Society annual cheese and treats sale
Mark your calendar! This year, Boothbay Region Historical Society will hold its popular cheese and treats fundraiser over two days. Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. until sold out. In addition to a variety of delicious baked goods, the society is pleased to...
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Thank You Darrell Goodroe for another fun and challenging Trivia Night, our first since the pandemic. There was fierce competition, many attempts to trick one another (not that hard really) despite one correct answer broadcasted enthusiastically out loud. After all the toting furniture and moving stuff in the barn it was good to know we could still think and remember things. But, in the end there was a tie for the team with the best memory for Trivia. But, again it’s the friendship and fun that was the big prize.
Morton Mendes gets Boston Post cane
Westport Island officials and others gathered Saturday at Morton “Mort” and Patti Mendes’ home to honor Mort, 96, with the Boston Post cane as the town’s oldest resident. According to a recent press release from the town, the couple moved to town in 1979 and became...
An Uncensored True Story of Incarceration
A true story of one Mainer’s 30 years inside the Maine State Prison system and his transition back into the ‘free’ world. Norman Kehling entered prison with a seventh grade education and emerged in 2018 with a Bachelors degree and a passion to help others caught in the prison system. David Troup plays Norman and a cast of characters, giving voice to the varied dimensions of moral injury that lead to incarceration and the complex layers of repair that accompany freedom.
Looking for a Full-Time Job in Boothbay Harbor?
All candidates please stop by Nathan’s for an application today!
Inaccuracies in recent commentary re: Eastside Waterfront Park
A “commentary” recently posted by Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation Board of Directors contains numerous inaccuracies regarding why the Eastside Waterfront Park has been delayed. The truth:. There were no appeals of BHWP’s initial approval only because notice of that meeting was not properly sent to abutters. As...
Selectmen get housing development presentation
Boothbay Region Development Corporation presented a workforce housing project to Boothbay Harbor selectmen Sept. 26. The nonprofit unveiled the plan to Boothbay selectmen Sept. 14 where they were met with a pledge of $50,000 in the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. BRDC vice president and treasurer Erin...
Closing the doors
Kitty and I would first and foremost like to thank you for your loyalty and your patronage with “The Greenhouse.” It has been an absolute pleasure being able to serve you for 40 years. On March 29, 1982, we started a new chapter of our lives as the...
Service for Jane G. Spear
Jane G. Spear, 99, died May 31, 2022 at Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor. She missed her 100th birthday by 12 days. A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. followed by committal in the St. Columba’s Memorial Garden and a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
