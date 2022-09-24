ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Update: youth deer, fall turkey,walkin trails.

A weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife, and habitat management that can be used in full, as separate short stories, or to jump-start a longer article. Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Youth Pheasant Weekend

North Dakota’s two-day youth pheasant season Oct. 1-2 is a great opportunity to introduce a new hunter to the outdoors with limited competition. That’s when legally licensed residents and nonresidents 15 and younger can hunt rooster pheasants statewide. An adult at least 18 must accompany the youth hunter in the field. The adult may not carry a firearm.
HOBBIES
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Sept 26, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) conducted field training with COC Hams. They spent time attending a waterfowl identification class, checking bear baits, and checking small-game and waterfowl hunters. Thief Lake had a good turnout, with hunters having mixed success. Violations encountered included shooting before hours and wanton waste. CO Corey Sura...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Grand Forks rollover injured six people with ties to rapper B.o.B

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police say a Grand Forks driver faces multiple charges in a Monday morning rollover that injured six people with ties to a musical artist who appeared hours earlier at Alerus Center. According to police, Starsha Laquisha Swift, 32, has been charged with DUI,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

S.D.’s oldest resident passes away

CLARK, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – A woman who was honored in July by the South Dakota Health Care Association as the oldest resident of the state has passed away at the age of 107. Hazel Ness died Friday at a care facility in Clark. Hazel Christopherson was born on...
CLARK, SD
740thefan.com

Charges filed against 2 in child torture case

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Felony charges have been filed against two suspects in a child torture case described by a doctor as the worst abuse he has ever seen. Diego Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19, are facing the charges in St. Paul. Doctors say they found extensive injuries to a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl who had been in the suspects’ care. When the boy was taken to a hospital doctors say they found bruises all over his body and what appeared to be cigarette burns. He was also diagnosed with a fractured skull.
SAINT PAUL, MN
740thefan.com

Republicans introduce plan to lower property taxes, tap Legacy Fund for K-12 funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A group of Republican legislators has introduced a plan to lower property taxes in North Dakota. In 2013, the state assumed 70% of K-12 education costs, lowering the property tax burden. One of the proposal’s architects, Senator Donald Schiable of Mott, says the new proposal would go further, and the state would accept a larger burden – or 85% – of the costs, with the Legacy Fund being the primary funding source.
INCOME TAX

