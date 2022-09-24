ST. PAUL, Minn. – Felony charges have been filed against two suspects in a child torture case described by a doctor as the worst abuse he has ever seen. Diego Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19, are facing the charges in St. Paul. Doctors say they found extensive injuries to a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl who had been in the suspects’ care. When the boy was taken to a hospital doctors say they found bruises all over his body and what appeared to be cigarette burns. He was also diagnosed with a fractured skull.

