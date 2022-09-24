Read full article on original website
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
Are You a Minnesotan Craving Soup? Try This Savory Soup Recipe
The weather dropped into the 50s last week and immediately the state of Minnesota collectively started craving soup. I'm part of that collective. I am a soup girl through and through, I could live off nothing but different soups and chilis all winter long. Last Friday, the cold and rainy...
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Woman Drops Food in Front of 8 Huskies and Their Reaction's Hailed 'Insane'
The moment a dog owner dropped a piece of food in front of eight Siberian Huskies has captured viral attention this week, with more than five million views. TikTok user eight_fluffytails shares her life with eight Siberian Huskies, posting video content of their antics and everyday life. But the pups...
Million Dollar Pie
Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name. A...
CARAMEL APPLE FLUFF
Caramel Apple Fluff made in minutes with only 6 ingredients. Simple fluff recipe that tastes like caramel apples!. Fluff dessert salads are a favorite of mine because they are so easy to make and everyone loves them! They are also extremely versatile – they can be served as a side dish, but they are sweet enough to be dessert. Fluff recipes usually only require a few ingredients and come together in just a few minutes.
Dog's Funny Reaction to Getting a Taste of a Snap Pea Makes Us LOL
We think it's time to start putting out videos of dogs eating veggies so kids can see that it's not so bad after all. Because let's face it, trying to get your children to eat their greens is dang near impossible. But maybe, just maybe, they'll start eating when they see how much dogs enjoy it.
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby
Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Kris Jenner’s Cheese Borags Recipe
If you look at my family tree, you’ll find CiCi on the Kardashian side. (She is Robert’s first cousin.) But if you studied our relationship, you’d see the two of us are as close as sisters. Through the ups and downs of my life, CiCi and I have stayed the best of friends. (It was CiCi who told American Airlines I was retiring when I couldn’t work up the nerve to do it myself.)
Golden Retriever's Spooky Photoshoot Has Us Ready to Decorate for Halloween
What screams 'Halloween' louder than pumpkins and ghosts? Not much, but a spooky autumn photoshoot sure doesn't hurt. Just ask dog dad @kjp and his beloved Golden Retriever, Bennie--they make a magical photography duo. and TikTok is living for it. From Bennie's classic ghost costume to the perfect autumnal scenery,...
Dog's Touching Gesture After Baby Becomes Fussy Is Impossible to Resist
Dogs are some of the best babysitters. They have a protective streak, and they are very comforting animals. When one woman's baby had a bit of an issue, one of her dogs stepped up and took care of the problem on his own. TikTok user @erindomin recently shared a video...
Upside Down Apple Cake
This Upside Down Apple Cake is layered with a brown sugar, pecan and apple topping, baked until golden brown then flipped over for a light, fluffy and glazed cake!. I love fall and all the flavors that come with it! This Upside Down Apple Cake is full of flavor and super easy. It looks impressive but is far easier to make than you might think. The best part is it uses a boxed cake mix that we really jazz up! This is one cake that you do not want to pass up. I love upside down cakes and since apple is one of my favorite flavors, I had to share with you this scrumptious recipe. If you are looking for a new fall apple dessert then you have to whip up this Upside Down Apple Cake recipe! It is autumn in cake form!
Clock the Kitten is the Smallest Yet Bravest, She's So Happy When She Finally Has a Comfy Home
Clock the kitten is the smallest yet bravest of all. She's so happy when she finally has a comfy home. Jen Marder of Wrenn Rescues came across a post from shelter networkers about a feline family needing a foster home. At the time, she had her hands full looking after...
