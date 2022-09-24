Read full article on original website
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Kait 8
‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of bbq filled the air Friday night as pit masters fired up the smokers for the annual Jonesboro BBQ Festival... But something else filled the air, music. The music hit the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they stepped into downtown Jonesboro. “The music...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
kbsi23.com
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
Kait 8
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
Kait 8
New fire station looking to save residents money
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket. Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1. The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower...
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Kait 8
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
Kait 8
Burn ban issued amid dry conditions
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures have been coming down as we enter the new season, but with dry conditions across the region, it’s no surprise one county has issued a burn ban. In a media release, the Piggott Fire department announced that there is a “Clay County all Call”...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into...
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
Man named Trouble charged with attempted murder in Dyersburg
A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left two teens injured Friday night.
Kait 8
1 person dead after shooting near high school
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
