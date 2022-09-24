ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Kait 8

‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of bbq filled the air Friday night as pit masters fired up the smokers for the annual Jonesboro BBQ Festival... But something else filled the air, music. The music hit the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they stepped into downtown Jonesboro. “The music...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
JONESBORO, AR
kbsi23.com

Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
MyArkLaMiss

Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
MARKED TREE, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
UNION CITY, TN
Kait 8

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

New fire station looking to save residents money

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new fire station in Poinsett County will better protect you and may just put a couple more dollars into your pocket. Construction has begun on the new Harrisburg Fire Station right off Highway 1. The new state-of-the-art facility will expand their force and hopefully lower...
HARRISBURG, AR
republic-online.com

Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident

PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Burn ban issued amid dry conditions

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures have been coming down as we enter the new season, but with dry conditions across the region, it’s no surprise one county has issued a burn ban. In a media release, the Piggott Fire department announced that there is a “Clay County all Call”...
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Kait 8

1 person dead after shooting near high school

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO

