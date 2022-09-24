Read full article on original website
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado
Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
Have An Idea? Colorado Holding Design Contest for 150th Anniversary Plates
Colorado doesn't look a day over 125, but we'll be celebrating the 150th anniversary of becoming a state in 2023. With that. we have the chance at designing the license plate. It was August 1, 1876, that Colorado got its slap on the bottom and was welcomed as the nation's 38th state. 150 years later, our cars could have your design on the license plates.
Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks
If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year where the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Colorado
LoveFood found the best grocery store in every state.
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Summit Daily News
Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?
With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
