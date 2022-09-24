Read full article on original website
Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch
Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
Deion Sanders coaching options: Georgia Tech, Auburn and what it will take to stay at Jackson State
With Georgia Tech firing Geoff Collins on Sunday (a move that will become official Monday), it’s my understanding that the program has tabbed Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as its top target. It makes a lot of sense. Is there anyone more popular in the city of Atlanta...
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’
When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date
Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian questioned after loss to Texas Tech
Sarkisian is under the microscope following his second loss in four games. It's not where he wants to be as one of college football's most spotlighted coaches, considering his team was inside the top 25 coming into this weekend's game after a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama was followed up with a comeback win over UTSA.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 10 Arkansas suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday in the Southwest Classic, falling 23-21 to No. 23 Texas A&M in a wild one from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to drop to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks scored the first 14 points...
Five-star LB Sammy Brown, others weigh in on Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21
The Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has more reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Week 6 kickoff time, TV channel announced
Second-ranked Alabama’s home game against No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 8, will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and air live on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call for CBS from Tuscaloosa, Ala. The...
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
