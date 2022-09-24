ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch

Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Bru McCoy calls joining Vols ‘the best decision I’ve made’

When Bru McCoy opted for Tennessee as the program for him to reset his college football career earlier this year, days like Saturday were what the transfer wide receiver had in mind. After three tumultuous seasons at Southern California, the former five-star prospect came to the SEC looking to change the narrative about his career to what happened on the field instead of off it, and stepping up with 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches to help the Vols beat Florida for only the second time in 18 tries certainly qualifies. But the atmosphere in which McCoy’s big day came just reinforced what he called “the best decision I’ve made.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard arrested Sunday morning

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Georgia police on seven misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. Bullard’s arrest came hours after the sophomore made his fourth start at nickel for the Bulldogs. Per Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log, Bullard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Penn State#Sg#Sf Derrion#Lsu
247Sports

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
SPORTS
247Sports

Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Boston College
247Sports

LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff

LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy