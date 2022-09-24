Read full article on original website
Motorcycle flees from police in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 32-year-old man from Lyndonville was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a blue motorcycle operating erratically and unsafely on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at around 8:50 a.m. Police located the motorcycle in St....
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
Barton Chronicle
VSP report stolen vehicle
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted about a vehicle theft that took place today, September 27 at 1:17 p.m. from Wells River Chevrolet. The vehicle was a 2016 Chevy Equinox, silver in color, with no rear license plate, a paper “Wells River Chevrolet” plate on the front, and a blue “16” sticker on the front windshield.
Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Man Allegedly Fires AR-15 Off Porch, Falsely Blames “Unknown Black Man”
Vermont State Police arrested a Waterbury man for allegedly firing a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle off his front porch, triggering calls from nearby schools and daycare centers. He then initially falsely accused an “unknown black man” for the incident. Troopers from the Berlin State Police barracks were called to...
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
VT Rte. 100 closed due to MV crash
VT RT 100 in the vicinity of #1242 Lowell is closed to through traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash. No other details are available at this time and this closure will be in effect for some time. Updates will beprovided when they become available.
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV crash in Sheffield
A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in an ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to Vermont State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV crash in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a state police press release sent Friday.
Single vehicle crash on Colchester Point Road this past weekend leads to fatality
A fatal crash in Colchester occurred Saturday on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. The crash at around 6 a.m. took the life of the driver and critically injured the passenger. The driver has been identified as 22 year-old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18 year-old Leon Roberts of...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police
A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
No one hurt in car fire that shut down VT 128 in Westford
Police say the driver, an 18-year-old from Essex, got out of the car safely.
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
One arrested, two men sought after burglary at USDA office in Newport
NEWPORT — Police have arrested one man and are looking for two others in connection to a break-in at the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Newport. Police were notified that someone had burglarized the Waterfront Plaza office on September 16. An office window had been broken into overnight,...
Two Richford men charged with burglarizing homes
Police said they found evidence connecting them to burglaries that resulted in about $17,000 worth of stolen items and damages.
Parklet dedicated in downtown Newport
NEWPORT — The City of Newport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating the new parklet by the Municipal Building on Saturday. The new space, which consists of the main pavilion and several benches, was designed to be seen as a gateway to Lake Memphremagog, as the city continues to draw from the motto “look to the lake,” moving forward.
