ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

'He is a dog': Wizards' Johnny Davis impressed during offseason workouts

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45plN2_0i8h0Avy00
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Washington Wizards rookie Johnny Davis had a so-so showing in the Las Vegas Summer League, but the 10th pick bounced back during the offseason and impressed the team in workouts.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard revealed this week that Davis suffered a minor back injury that limited him in summer league. In three games, Davis averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 29.6% shooting from the field.

The team, with the exception of two players due to prior obligations, gathered in Los Angeles and participated in some runs. Davis returned to form during those scrimmages, which drew some praise from Sheppard.

He got back in the lab (after summer league) and got healthy. He struggled a little bit in summer league with some back stuff, but when the players got together in L.A., I think everybody saw what we saw all season from him as a player in college: He is a dog. He goes hard. He loves to compete. I think whatever that emerges, he is going to earn it.

The front office brought in several players over the offseason, including Monte Morris, Delon Wright and Will Barton. The backcourt figures to be crowded now, which could make it tough for Davis to see a large role to start the season.

Davis will certainly have to earn his spot, but his role could change depending on different lineups or injuries. The team likes his scoring ability as a two-guard and believes he will eventually have what it takes to crack the rotation.

It is safe to say that Davis will do everything he can to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
BOSTON, MA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charlie Woods shoots career-low round with dad Tiger on the bag at Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship

Look out, world. Charlie Woods is pretty good at this whole golf thing. While the Presidents Cup was going on in Charlotte, North Carolina, the son of Tiger Woods shot a 4-under round of 68 on Sunday during the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. And his dad was on the bag to see Charlie’s career-low round.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Monte Morris
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The latest Lonzo Ball update, that he still cannot run or jump, is beyond concerning

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is having serious knee issues, and the latest updates are more than just a little bit concerning. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, and the timeline continues to get worse. What was originally called knee soreness was elevated to a “small meniscus tear” that would require “minor surgery” and keep him on the sidelines for “several” weeks. He had a similar procedure on the same knee in July 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy