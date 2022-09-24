SEATTLE (AP) — Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners continued slumping in their quest for a postseason berth in a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Despite the defeat, the Mariners inched closer to ending the longest playoff drought in baseball thanks to Boston’s victory over Baltimore. The loss by the Orioles kept them 3 1/2 games behind Seattle and reduced its magic number to five for clinching one of the three American League wild cards. But Seattle failed to take advantage of Toronto’s defeat and lost ground to Tampa Bay as the three teams continue to jockey for positioning entering the final week of the season. Seattle lost for the eighth time in 11 games, returning home after an awful road trip. The Mariners went 3-7 and capped the swing by blowing a nine-run lead in a 13-12 loss to Kansas City.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO