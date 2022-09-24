A handful of meetings will be held this week giving residents a chance to learn more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Two meetings will be held tomorrow at St. Peter’s Parish Hall at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. And then another two will be held Thursday at the Butler Township Municipal Building, also at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO