MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin's headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
PWMania
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
wrestlinginc.com
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
wrestlinginc.com
Conor McGregor is the lone fighter on the active UFC roster to not be tested by USADA in 2022
It appears Conor McGregor is the only active UFC fighter who has not been tested by USADA this year. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter did some digging into the USADA testing database and discovered that McGregor stands alone in terms of active UFC fighters who have yet to be tested in 2022.
UFC・
MMAmania.com
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside

Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
stillrealtous.com
Jake Paul labels Floyd Mayweather ‘scared’ after outlining terms for catch-weight fight
Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji to headline Global Titans Fight Night in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- World-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans announced that Dubai would play host to the first series of ‘Global Titans Fight Night’. Exclusively broadcasting on PPV, this event looks to be a historic moment in the UAE sporting calendar due to its headline bout that pits the sports legend – Floyd Mayweather against the Gen-Z YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005387/en/ GLOBAL TITANS MAYWEATHER vs DEJI A3 (Photo: AETOSWire)
UFC・
Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
