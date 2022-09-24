Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall's Hopkins police hearing canceled after Councilwoman Ramos withdraws resolution
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just days before a hearing was scheduled, Councilwoman Odette Ramos withdrew her resolution to talk about the controversial agreement between Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Police Department to create a new police force on the campus. The hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and has...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to appeal order allowing early ballot counting
(WBFF) — Attorneys for Republican candidate for governor Dan Cox have filed a notice to appeal an order allowing the counting of mail-in ballots in October. Right now, the counting of ballots is set to begin on October 1. Late last week, a judge in Montgomery County granted the...
foxbaltimore.com
Fraudsters steal food stamps, cash assistance benefits from hundreds of Marylanders
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — For a Baltimore mom with three kids, the bad news came on Sept. 2. “I woke up, I went to the ATM, [and] they said I had insufficient funds,” said Elizabeth Baltierra. She said within hours of her monthly Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits...
foxbaltimore.com
Are recent changes to juvenile justice laws causing more young people to commit crime?
Two juveniles are accused of stealing a gun from an armed security guard in Downtown Baltimore. This is the latest incident involving young people. Political commentator Armstrong Williams discusses if recent changes to state juvenile justice laws are contributing to the rise in crime among young people.
foxbaltimore.com
Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
foxbaltimore.com
Perimeter surrounds NE DC neighborhood after Aryeh Wolf murder suspect fires shots, flees
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are on the lookout for the suspect wanted in the murder of a 25-year-old Baltimore man who they say shot at officers and fled early Tuesday morning in northeast D.C. Around 6:22 a.m., police say they received a 911 call from a woman that 27-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for driver in Prince George's County alleged road rage shooting
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are looking for the driver suspected in an alleged road rage shooting near National Harbor in Prince George's County Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022. The victim told officers...
foxbaltimore.com
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Man found shot in Lansdowne, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to investigators, police responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:15 in the morning on Birdnest Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
foxbaltimore.com
'This may take a huge toll': Prince George's Co. community mourns boxing coach's death
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A boxing glove with a bouquet of flowers has become a tragically perfect memorial for the life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who overcame a tough history to provide peace to his community through the rough-and-tumble sport. Harrison was killed in...
foxbaltimore.com
55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say
Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
foxbaltimore.com
One person injured, road closed as van collides with tree in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — One person was injured after a van collided with a tree in Gaithersburg, Md. Saturday night, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said. The collision took place on Goshen Road and East Village Avenue in Gaithersburg, and officials said Goshen Road was closed for cleanup. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Three juveniles arrested for an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill, police say
Oxon Hill, Md. (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department says three juveniles were arrested for an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday in Oxon Hill. Police said the armed carjacking happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Road. The victims reported they had...
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
foxbaltimore.com
Juvenile arrested after stabbing at least two people in Cockeysville, say police
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile is in custody after stabbing at least two people last night in Cockeysville, according to Baltimore County Police. Investigators say police were called to the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane just before 7:30 on September 25 for a report of a stabbing.
foxbaltimore.com
One dead and one injured from a shooting in Odenton, police say
Odenton, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and another was injured in a shooting early yesterday morning in Odenton. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business in the basement of a small commercial structure at 1588 Annapolis Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
foxbaltimore.com
Body found; 15-year-old boy, 3 men among victims of city shootings
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police found a man dead inside a car and four others were shot -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in three separate incidents across the city Monday. Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of East 28th Street in Northeast Baltimore's Coldstream...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend violence included triple shooting, teen shot, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were shot across Baltimore over the weekend. One of those incidents included a triple shooting in south Baltimore's Brooklyn community. Police said officers were called to Fifth Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. There, investigators said officers found a man...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
