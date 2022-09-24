ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Man found shot in Lansdowne, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to investigators, police responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:15 in the morning on Birdnest Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
LANSDOWNE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say

Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three juveniles arrested for an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill, police say

Oxon Hill, Md. (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department says three juveniles were arrested for an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday in Oxon Hill. Police said the armed carjacking happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Road. The victims reported they had...
OXON HILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One dead and one injured from a shooting in Odenton, police say

Odenton, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and another was injured in a shooting early yesterday morning in Odenton. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business in the basement of a small commercial structure at 1588 Annapolis Road.
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Body found; 15-year-old boy, 3 men among victims of city shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police found a man dead inside a car and four others were shot -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in three separate incidents across the city Monday. Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of East 28th Street in Northeast Baltimore's Coldstream...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend violence included triple shooting, teen shot, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were shot across Baltimore over the weekend. One of those incidents included a triple shooting in south Baltimore's Brooklyn community. Police said officers were called to Fifth Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. There, investigators said officers found a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD

