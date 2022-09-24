Read full article on original website
Proud Native Texan, Marine Veteran Wife
3d ago
This is no surprise. Larger companies only come here because of their ability to hire people cheaply. I would recommend if you can relocate to larger cities like Dallas, Houston or even Shreveport in LA. When I lived in Houston I had so many job opportunities with so much better pay. Surprisingly when I moved here I paid more in rent, food, everything more than Houston. If it wasn't for having to come back due to my sick Mom I'd never would have come back.
3
Tina Anderson
3d ago
This city has the worst pay anywhere and everyone has help wanted but living on 10.00 an hour is a joke by the time you pay your utilities and groceries rent, car insurance and let's not forget gas. what do you have left sure is no money for emergency so you better be praying
2
inforney.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
yieldpro.com
The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas
The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
inforney.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick includes Texarkana in tour of rural Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas – Incumbent Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped in Texarkana Monday as part of his statewide bus tour to visit 131 cities across rural Texas. Patrick said the reason for this tour is because 50% of the vote comes from the red rural Texas. The remaining voters from the big four cities -- Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin -- and some blue counties in the valley.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas is a mid-sized city in eastern Texas. With its small town feel, it offers the best combination of city living and a quaint southern hamlet. Though it might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a trip, Texarkana does have a host of cultural, natural, and historical points of interest. While there, you can take in a show at the Perot theater, stroll around the Four States Auto Museum, take part in a ghost walk, or browse the large farmers market.
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage
photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
KSLA
6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
inforney.com
These 10 Texas donors gave over $36.8 million
In Texas politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $597.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $36.8 million, or 6 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Texas state-level candidates...
KTLO
Arkansas AG Rutledge discourages banks, credit card companies from tracking firearm purchases
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 24 states in alerting the chief executive officers of multiple banks and major credit card companies that classifying firearm transactions into a newly created Merchant Category Code is potentially a violation of consumer protection law and antitrust law. Rutledge says “attempting to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
Texas Gov. Abbott's vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes.One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston."The numbers have stayed consistently high," said LeBlanc, executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Bryan, near Texas A&M University. Despite hiring two additional counselors in the past six months, she still has a waitlist for victims."We are struggling to keep up with demand," she said.The constant caseloads in Texas...
One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US
I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
State of Texas: Lawmaker aims to address ‘overload’ pushing Texas teachers to quit
A survey of more than 20,000 Texas teachers found “personal overload” was the number one issue cited by educators who recently quit or retired, according to the Texas Education Agency data released on Tuesday.
