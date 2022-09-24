Brownsville, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Brownsville is where it’s at because of the people we elect. The people we elect such as mayors, county judges, commissioners etc. don’t care about Brownsville they care about themselves. And how they are going to better themselves. Never thinking about the people of Brownsville. So it’s up to us to elect good leader ship for Brownsville and that way the people of Brownsville will prosper also.
Space x has done nothing but raise the price of homes to a point where Brownsville residents can’t even afford to live in their own town. Brownsville has been and will always be the place for industry to come pay cheap labor and slave wages! Pay the workers what they can get away with and not what they are worth. No person with a BA or above will ever return to a city that has low wages and outrageous cost for health benefits. Don’t get me going on it’s education.
