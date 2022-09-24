ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
inforney.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

lulaMar
3d ago

Brownsville is where it’s at because of the people we elect. The people we elect such as mayors, county judges, commissioners etc. don’t care about Brownsville they care about themselves. And how they are going to better themselves. Never thinking about the people of Brownsville. So it’s up to us to elect good leader ship for Brownsville and that way the people of Brownsville will prosper also.

Reply
11
Bless America
3d ago

Space x has done nothing but raise the price of homes to a point where Brownsville residents can’t even afford to live in their own town. Brownsville has been and will always be the place for industry to come pay cheap labor and slave wages! Pay the workers what they can get away with and not what they are worth. No person with a BA or above will ever return to a city that has low wages and outrageous cost for health benefits. Don’t get me going on it’s education.

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Austin, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Poverty Rate#Tx Ranks#The Poorest Big Cities#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
KRGV

Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event

Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning. Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters. Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November. Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health on lockdown, hospital ‘safe’, official says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.  “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Rising Reservoir Water Levels Forecast To Level Off Soon

Water levels in our two main reservoirs continue to rise, thanks to recent heavy rains over northern Mexico and southwest Texas. Continued inflows from those rains into the Rio Grande have lifted the Amistad Reservoir to 36.5% total capacity – a 22% increase in a little more than a month.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ems1.com

Upheaval at Texas EMS agency may affect federal lawsuit

With Pharr EMS officials planning to lay off 40 employees next month, Med Care EMS' legal allegations against the city are questionable — Dina Arévalo. McALLEN, Texas — Recent upheaval within the city of Pharr's ambulance service, known as Pharr EMS, may have implications in a federal lawsuit currently pending against the city and its commission.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Beautiful weather returning to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After the tail end of a front passed through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain pleasant. Mostly sunny skies along with low humidity will make for a week you will not want to miss as we remain in the upper 80s to low 90s across the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: VIA is proving a great competitor to McAllen Airport

MCALLEN, Texas – Valley International Airport’s decision to offer more routes for leisure passengers has helped the airport gain a greater market share. That is the view of Elizabeth Suarez, director of McAllen International Airport. Giving her monthly report to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors,...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners

Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public. A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. 8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley...
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday. Near Mission On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop […]
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy