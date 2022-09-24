ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 25

Dave Saenz
3d ago

They do not account with the high percentage of illegals and first generation population. Also, the cost of living here is a lot less than say San Antonio or Austin. Another factor is most college graduates leave the valley. Many leave after high school. And of course corruption at the local, state, and national level.

Martha Fuentes
3d ago

The bureaucracy in the Valley runs rampant. Correct me if I'm wrong. High taxes, un-reported crime against elderly ppl, uncontrolled Immigration, unsecured borders. Over exhausted B.P. capital resources, A President who doesn't care & makes it difficult for the Governor to do his job, Where resources are exhausted there's bound to be failure.

Carlos Rodriguez
2d ago

there's new cars everywhere on the streets people dressing like if they're Stars they crazy they don't know what they're talking about I thought they used to say that about Rio grande City

ValleyCentral

Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event

Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning. Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters. Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November. Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
MCALLEN, TX
ems1.com

Upheaval at Texas EMS agency may affect federal lawsuit

With Pharr EMS officials planning to lay off 40 employees next month, Med Care EMS' legal allegations against the city are questionable — Dina Arévalo. McALLEN, Texas — Recent upheaval within the city of Pharr's ambulance service, known as Pharr EMS, may have implications in a federal lawsuit currently pending against the city and its commission.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health on lockdown, hospital ‘safe’, official says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Rising Reservoir Water Levels Forecast To Level Off Soon

Water levels in our two main reservoirs continue to rise, thanks to recent heavy rains over northern Mexico and southwest Texas. Continued inflows from those rains into the Rio Grande have lifted the Amistad Reservoir to 36.5% total capacity – a 22% increase in a little more than a month.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.  “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS takes action as migrant-filled plane takes off in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A plane loaded with 19 migrants was stopped from leaving the airport by order of a Texas Department of Public Safety agent Friday in McAllen. According to DPS, a special agent received a call reporting three vehicles had dropped off people at around 11 a.m. Friday at McCreery Aviation Co. at […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: VIA is proving a great competitor to McAllen Airport

MCALLEN, Texas – Valley International Airport’s decision to offer more routes for leisure passengers has helped the airport gain a greater market share. That is the view of Elizabeth Suarez, director of McAllen International Airport. Giving her monthly report to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday. Near Mission On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners

Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public. A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. 8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley...
ELSA, TX
utrgvrider.com

Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort

Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
EDINBURG, TX

