They do not account with the high percentage of illegals and first generation population. Also, the cost of living here is a lot less than say San Antonio or Austin. Another factor is most college graduates leave the valley. Many leave after high school. And of course corruption at the local, state, and national level.
The bureaucracy in the Valley runs rampant. Correct me if I'm wrong. High taxes, un-reported crime against elderly ppl, uncontrolled Immigration, unsecured borders. Over exhausted B.P. capital resources, A President who doesn't care & makes it difficult for the Governor to do his job, Where resources are exhausted there's bound to be failure.
there's new cars everywhere on the streets people dressing like if they're Stars they crazy they don't know what they're talking about I thought they used to say that about Rio grande City
Comments / 25