Lady Jay wrestlers compete in Dodge City
Junction City produced one first place finish in an 18-team girls wrestling tournament in Dodge City. Jaidyn Alvarado finished first in the 100 pound weight class with a 5-0 record. Also for Junction City, Patience Okemba finished 11th at 105 pounds, Natalie Whitaker sixth at 110, Elaina Twitty eighth at...
