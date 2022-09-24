ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Jay wrestlers compete in Dodge City

Junction City produced one first place finish in an 18-team girls wrestling tournament in Dodge City. Jaidyn Alvarado finished first in the 100 pound weight class with a 5-0 record. Also for Junction City, Patience Okemba finished 11th at 105 pounds, Natalie Whitaker sixth at 110, Elaina Twitty eighth at...
