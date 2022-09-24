Read full article on original website
Kentucky 50-Year-Old Shares Hilarious Colonoscopy Prep Dos and Don’ts
I am not sure about you, but I have enjoyed nearly every rite of passage I have ever earned- high school graduation, my first job, buying my own car. But what in the fresh hell is this?. Now that I have turned the big 5-0, I have apparently earned the...
Indiana Wildlife Rehab Asks People to Avoid Fake Spiderweb Decorations This Halloween
If you're getting into the Halloween spirit, this is one decoration you may want to skip. It's that time of year when the days are getting cooler, and Halloween is just around the corner. This is the time many of us bust out the Halloween decorations and get our homes ready for the spooky season, and upcoming trick-or-treaters. One really popular Halloween decoration is fake spiderwebs. Many people buy the bags of "spiderwebs" because they're a cheap and easy way to add a scary look to your yard. I've seen people stretch them over their bushes and front porches to add a really eerie feel to their yard. However over recent years its become an issue for wildlife, and one wildlife rehabber has spoken out about the damage these fake spider webs can cause.
Indiana Mom Shares Raw and Emotional Truth About Her Father’s Suicide
Yesterday, when I received a message from a friend on Facebook that I hadn't seen in almost a year, I was quite surprised. And I say "friends" loosely. Our daughters took dance together several years ago and we have mutual acquaintances. I loved seeing her camping adventures. (These people seriously camp - like weeks at a time with no water and electricity. Who does this?!) She also has the cutest little in-home crafting business Willow+Ash. We've never hung out without kids or chatted on the phone just to chat so her out-of-the-blue message was a bit out of the ordinary.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer
Roughly 250 bikers hit the road in southern Indiana to beat cancer. Riders started in Austin and rode 80 miles through the area. It's the 17th year for the event, which is done in honor of Wendy Nasby, a friend of the organizers who died of cancer in 2008. This...
‘Indiana Doesn’t Own Your Body. You Do.’ | California's governor touts the state as abortion sanctuary on Indiana billboards
INDIANAPOLIS — Along I-465 near exit 11 in Indianapolis is a billboard depicting a woman in shackles that reads, "Indiana doesn’t own your body. You do." – in bold typeface. Underneath those words are a link that takes users to abortion resources and services, but they're far...
KY’s Favorite Fashion Trend Surprises Me — I’m Clearly in the Minority
I don't care if shoes are ugly. If they're comfortable, wear them everywhere. And I'm speaking from experience. I have a pair of shoes I consider pretty unattractive, but they are also my most comfortable pair. I have a similar attitude about clothing. Unless I'm going somewhere formal or semi-formal,...
If You See This Beauty in Kentucky, You Should Kill It
I know why invasive species are invasive. I get it. And it seems there have been a lot more in Kentucky in recent years. Wild pigs and those pesky Asian carp spring to mind. And if I'm given the green light to kill an invasive creature--I'm thinking more along the lines of insects now--no problem. I kill mosquitos and flies all the time. I've got this--not before the mosquitos make a dot-to-dot coloring book out of my legs, but I'm on it.
Indiana Train Takes You to a Pumpkin Patch So You Can Pick Out the Perfect Pumpkin
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas time, it's fall! Fall officially started on September 22nd, and the weather to kick off fall has so far, not disappointed! I think the reason so many enjoy the fall season so much, is because the hot sweaty weather of summertime is on the out, and fall comes with so many fun festivities. You can enjoy Halloween-themed events, haunted houses, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and so much more. It's truly the best season. If you enjoy pumpkin patches, there's one fall event that involves a train ride and picking out the perfect pumpkin.
Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…
The great news about interior design choices, especially ones that are superficial, is that they can be changed pretty easily. Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana
STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
Indiana woman blames 'sudden heat' during appeal for strangulation of stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s defense asked the Indiana Supreme Court to change her charges from murder to manslaughter. The appeal was made to challenge “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim,” according to reports.
Indiana Tiny House For Sale with Tennis Court Inside – See Photos
At first glance, this house and what it has inside seem a little ridiculous. But, I can totally get the vibe that this house is giving. If I had a dream house that had enough room for my hobbies and passions, I would have a big black box theater and a state-of-the-art radio/podcast studio. To me, that would be my dream home. If it was in the mountains, that would be seen better.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”
Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
13 Haunted Mazes & More Crafted With Terror At This Kentucky Screampark
Halloween events and activities are popping up all over the bluegrass. There's a Kentucky Screampark that absolutely careers scaring its "victims" I mean visitors every year. WHAT IS TALON FALLS EVENT VENUE/ADVENTURE PARK/SCREAMPARK?. Talon Event Venue is basically a one-stop shop for all your events, weddings, receptions, and more. TALON...
