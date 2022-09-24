Read full article on original website
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Grizzly Bear Attacks Two Bowhunters Who Capture The Entire Terrifying Encounter On Video
Bears might be one of the coolest, most badass animals on the entire planet. And for many of the same reasons, it also makes them some of the most terrifying animals on the planet. Big, fast, strong… if you happen to find yourself in the unfortunate position of getting changed...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
Two Mountain Lions Spotted in California Backyard Attacking a Deer
Two mountain lions have been spotted attacking deer in California backyards recently. The sightings occurred early Wednesday morning as residents reported the mountain lions searching for their kill. As a result, the area officials issued an advisory. Residents Report Mountain Lion Sighting In California Neighborhood. The pair of mountain lions...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
Legendary Alligator Is Biggest Caught in Mississippi, May Be 100 Years Old
Alligator hunters Jim and Richie Denson told Facebook they "put a local legend in the boat," but "broke a heavy fishing rod and [a] snare pole."
Indiana German Shepherd breeders face more than 2 dozen animal cruelty charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Grizzly mauls hunter after he finds her cubs
A mother grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Alaska on Tuesday after he approached her three cubs, authorities said.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Look: Arctic fox found scratching at Tennessee woman's door
Animal rescuers in Tennessee said they are now caring for an exotic fox that was found scratching at a resident's backdoor to be let inside.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
