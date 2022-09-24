ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTOL-TV

More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
