Shade structures are also fun to add character to your space and provide shelter from heat, wind, and rain. These outdoor components are easy to DIY (or hire someone else to do), so there’s no reason not to have one! Various styles and designs of patio covers and shade structures are available, including several different types of trees, benches, pergolas, gazebos, arbors, and many others. The possibilities are endless.

