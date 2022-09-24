How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. UCF Knights: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

Welcome back to our series profiling potential replacements for Geoff Collins. Yes, Geoff Collins is still employed as Georgia Tech’s football coach. However, indications from those involved are that he will not be within the next few weeks, even if the actual end date is not yet known. We are offering this series on candidates now because that’s the way the coaching cycle works. Calls are being made about jobs that are not yet vacant all the time. Waiting to begin a coaching search until after the season will not put a program in an advantageous situation. This is going to be a massively important hire for Georgia Tech, and we would like to help get good analysis about potential candidates out there sooner than later.

