NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats. It was Brent Venables’ first loss...

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO