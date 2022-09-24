After inking an exclusive multi-year deal to air the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, Amazon Prime has already scored a subscription record and millions of viewers (per AP News). That's a huge opportunity to show ads. But Amazon is by no means the only place where NFL fans will get an all-out blitz of advertising between plays. In 2020, research by FiveThirtyEight showed a quarter of an NFL game broadcast is actually taken up by commercials instead of game-time action. That isn't all bad, as it affords chances to run to the restroom and grab more of the unexpected product Pepsi launched just in time for the 2022 NFL season: Fridge TV (via a press release).

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO