Carson Wentz excited to be a Commander

Carson Wentz is calm on the outside but excited on the inside.

His emotions have to be churning somewhat as he prepares to face the Eagles at FedEx Field Sunday.

“I’m excited for it just because of the nature of the game. Obviously, you know, they’ve started hot. We know where we’re at and everything. It’s a divisional rivalry, all of those things. I’ve been a part of this one. I know the emotion that goes into it from the other side. So, I’m excited for it.”

Wentz would rather talk about playing for the Commanders and offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

“Obviously last week, the way we started was pretty bad, myself included. I do think just the way we can attack. I think we’ve shown we’re capable of being an explosive offense with the way we can spread the ball around, create mismatches. I think we got a lot of speed, a lot of playmakers that make my life easier. It has been fun when we see that we’re clicking out there, it has been fun. We just gotta find ways to be consistent when we’re doing it.”

He has one home game under his belt in burgundy and gold but is looking forward to this one Sunday.

“It’ll be fun. I do know it is exciting playing at home here. Week 1 was a lot of fun, you know, being at home there at FedEx. I’m sure the Eagles fans will travel well like they always do, but hopefully, we’re still dominating the stands there, but either way, it’ll be fun.”

When Wentz was asked about going up against Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, he didn’t take the bait.

“Again, we’re preparing to play their defense, you know, they got a good defense. I know our defense will be up for the task of stopping him in that explosive offense that they have there. But yeah, I don’t put a lot of stock into that. It’s a new team. A lot of new faces over there, so yeah, it’ll be a fun one either way though.”

Regarding the absence of the offense in the first half against Detroit, “I think we’ve shown that it just takes one play. I think, you know, for us last game not getting a first down those first couple drives and just missing here or there just one little thing. If we can just find a way to force the issue and find a first down. Create one play, one chunk play to kind of spark a little momentum and spark a little bit of that. We gotta find a way to do that.”

Hating to see center Chase Roullier injured was difficult for Wentz.

“Seeing him go down in the game, I think was the second to last play, it really made my heart hurt for him and, and the type of guy that he is not just for this team as a player, but who he is as a person and how hard he’s worked. So, definitely prayers up for him and I think things will look different in that regard front, but at the same time, I know those guys will be prepared, whoever it is and guys will be ready. They’re coached well.”