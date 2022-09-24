Read full article on original website
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites.
visitowensboro.com
What Makes Owensboro’s BBQ So Famous?
While there is a huge variety of barbecue to be enjoyed in Owensboro, our city is world famous for a couple of barbecue staples that you just can’t find anywhere else. Barbecued mutton and burgoo are two things you’ll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the world. And even if you happen to stumble across it somewhere, nobody does it quite like Owensboro.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is now officially in the hands of Churchill Downs Incorporated. The company made the announcement today, saying the purchase is now complete. The previously-announced purchase cost Churchill Downs somewhere in the ballpark of $79 million. With this new acquisition, CDI says they’re looking into the the […]
14news.com
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
New Evansville Mobile Food Market Seeks To Provide Affordable Healthy Groceries to Underserved Areas
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
Evansville welcomes ‘Deep Blue Indoor Play’
Evansville is now home to, "Deep Blue Indoor Play" an indoor family-friendly play center that opened up on Old Boonville Highway near Burkhardt.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Evansville Native Don Mattingly Out as Manager of the Miami Marlins
Evansville native Don Mattingly's tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins has come to an end. The team released a statement on social media Sunday afternoon saying the two sides had mutually agreed to not seek a contract extension following the conclusion of the 2022 season. We are fortunate to...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Warrick Humane Society to Host Miles for Mutts 5K in Newburgh Indiana
For the last 17 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2022!. Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place Saturday, October 22rd (2022) at 8:00 AM along Warrick Trails. Miles for Mutts will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located in Newburgh, Indiana. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to.
Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe. Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child. We’re told they set and reached […]
Two Haunted Car Washes Returning to Evansville This October
You've got the opportunity to scare or get scared this year at two Haunted Car Washes in Evansville. You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned. Here's a little example of what you can expect at the two haunted car washes in Evansville this year.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
wevv.com
New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville
A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
wevv.com
Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
We’ve Found Some of the Cheapest & Best Pumpkins in Daviess County Right Here (PHOTOS)
Fall arrived with trumpets sounding and pumpkins showing up everywhere last week. We've found one of our favorite places to get pumpkins and they are good and cheap!. Meet Brent, Little Joe, and John. They are part of the Habit Hill Farms in Philpot. This family is one of the hardest working farm families that I know. They have been farming for as long as I can remember.
