Myrtle Beach, SC

Mayor Brenda Bethune sells Anheuser-Busch Distributorship. Original offer was $300 million

Sources close to the sale, informed MyrtleBeachSC News today that Myrtle Beach Mayor, Brenda Bethune sold the Myrtle Beach Better Brands, Anheuser-Busch distributorship. An offer was previously said to be on the table for $300 million from Southern Crown Partners, LLC, 1600 Charleston Regional Pkwy in Charleston, S.C. It is unclear if that was the offer Bethune ultimately accepted. However, it is clear that the business was sold today.
visitmyrtlebeach.com

10 Kid-Friendly Festivals in the Myrtle Beach Area this October

October is one of the best months here along the sunny Grand Strand. Summer heat has begun to subside along with the humidity, and it’s an all around great time to be outdoors—especially with little ones! This month also offers a ton of free festivals and events. We also have a ton of neat activities scheduled for Halloween, as well, and we’ll share those in a coming post!
theplanetD

32 Best Things to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach right is up there with the best places to visit in the US. My family visited Myrtle Beach every winter and it was one of the first road trips Dave and I ever took together. For snowbirds, Myrtle Beach is a great alternative to Florida when heading south for Spring Break. This resort city is great for families and adults alike with endless sandy beaches, golf courses, (both full and mini), and plenty of attractions to keep you busy.
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Officials Share Preparation Tips

Myrtle Beach officials are sharing preparation tips for the affects that Hurricane Ian may cause on The Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division advises to sign up for their emergency alerts from their Regroup mass notification system. Alerts range anywhere from public safety, public works alerts in case there is an issue with power services, and weather alerts before and during a storm. Also, they remind residents to know your evacuation zone and nearest evacuation route. Keeping your phone up to date could assist during a storm as well. It’s also recommended to keep an emergency kit with necessities such as canned foods, a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a battery powered radio and flash light.
Kennardo G. James

The Top Three Events To Attend in Myrtle Beach This Week

These are three events in Myrtle Beach that you will not want to miss this week!Food & Wine. There is always something fun and exciting to do in the city of Myrtle Beach and this weekend is no different! In this article, we will take a look at the top three events that are taking place this week. Rather you want to eat some seafood and listen to some live music or participate in an event for a good cause, this list is guaranteed to have an event that will be family-friendly and full of excitement!
WBTW News13

First responder hurt as fire destroys Atlantic Beach bar

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire early Monday morning destroyed an Atlantic Beach bar and injured a first responder, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teams responded at 3:17 a.m. to the fire in at the Sandbox Bar and Grill in the 300 block of 30th Avenue […]
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
myrtlebeach.com

Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

