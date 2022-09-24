Read full article on original website
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be able to sell land to two campground sites. The city owns 143 acres inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort, known as Seascape Properties. Myrtle Beach has leased the property to the campgrounds for...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach development firm Sands Companies has grown by building rental cottages
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach-based real estate development and construction company’s method of building unique rental communities has resulted in an expansion, not only along the Grand Strand but throughout the Southeast. Founded locally in 2014 by Joe Morrison and David Wilks, Sands Companies builds both single-family...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mayor Brenda Bethune sells Anheuser-Busch Distributorship. Original offer was $300 million
Sources close to the sale, informed MyrtleBeachSC News today that Myrtle Beach Mayor, Brenda Bethune sold the Myrtle Beach Better Brands, Anheuser-Busch distributorship. An offer was previously said to be on the table for $300 million from Southern Crown Partners, LLC, 1600 Charleston Regional Pkwy in Charleston, S.C. It is unclear if that was the offer Bethune ultimately accepted. However, it is clear that the business was sold today.
Inside a 'Grande' Course Renovation in Myrtle Beach
Look for wider fairways, expanded putting surfaces and larger tee boxes at one of Myrtle Beach's most popular destinations.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
10 Kid-Friendly Festivals in the Myrtle Beach Area this October
October is one of the best months here along the sunny Grand Strand. Summer heat has begun to subside along with the humidity, and it’s an all around great time to be outdoors—especially with little ones! This month also offers a ton of free festivals and events. We also have a ton of neat activities scheduled for Halloween, as well, and we’ll share those in a coming post!
theplanetD
32 Best Things to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach right is up there with the best places to visit in the US. My family visited Myrtle Beach every winter and it was one of the first road trips Dave and I ever took together. For snowbirds, Myrtle Beach is a great alternative to Florida when heading south for Spring Break. This resort city is great for families and adults alike with endless sandy beaches, golf courses, (both full and mini), and plenty of attractions to keep you busy.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Officials Share Preparation Tips
Myrtle Beach officials are sharing preparation tips for the affects that Hurricane Ian may cause on The Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division advises to sign up for their emergency alerts from their Regroup mass notification system. Alerts range anywhere from public safety, public works alerts in case there is an issue with power services, and weather alerts before and during a storm. Also, they remind residents to know your evacuation zone and nearest evacuation route. Keeping your phone up to date could assist during a storm as well. It’s also recommended to keep an emergency kit with necessities such as canned foods, a can opener, water, wet wipes, copies of important documents, a battery powered radio and flash light.
Bouys On The Boulevard prepares for possible impacts of Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bouys on the Boulevard got flooded on July 4 when a sudden storm rolled through, and now owner Weldon Boyd is making sure he is as prepared as he could be as impacts from Hurricane Ian could affect South Carolina. “So we’ve got sand bags, flood tarps, waterproof tape […]
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
The Top Three Events To Attend in Myrtle Beach This Week
These are three events in Myrtle Beach that you will not want to miss this week!Food & Wine. There is always something fun and exciting to do in the city of Myrtle Beach and this weekend is no different! In this article, we will take a look at the top three events that are taking place this week. Rather you want to eat some seafood and listen to some live music or participate in an event for a good cause, this list is guaranteed to have an event that will be family-friendly and full of excitement!
wpde.com
Horry Co. prepares for potential Hurricane Ian impacts; how this storm compares to others
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florida residents are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Forecasters predict the storm will hit large sections of the Sunshine State with heavy rain, wind and flooding- predicting that it will lose some of its strength before it will reach the Carolinas.
First responder hurt as fire destroys Atlantic Beach bar
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire early Monday morning destroyed an Atlantic Beach bar and injured a first responder, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teams responded at 3:17 a.m. to the fire in at the Sandbox Bar and Grill in the 300 block of 30th Avenue […]
myhorrynews.com
Plane involved in fatal Myrtle Beach-area crash had engine failure, hit power line, report says
The Piper PA-28R airplane that crashed north of Myrtle Beach on Sept. 14 experienced engine failure before crashing into a tree and then a power line, according to the National Transportation Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report. Both people on board died in the crash. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Police looking for Market Common multiple house Break In thief
Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man responsible for multiple house break ins at neighborhoods in Market Common. The man’s photo was captured on ring door devices and other cameras in the area. On Sunday, September 25th, police responded to multiple calls in the area. The break-ins occurred...
‘Hog Heaven on the Grand Strand’: Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Week Rally underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally, also known as Hog Heaven on the Grand Strand, kicked off on Monday. The annual event held since the 1940s is one of the oldest motorcycle rallies in the U.S., according to the website Bikeweek.com. It will run through Sunday and is expected […]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officials provide tips for storm readiness, how to stay prepared
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Myrtle Beach are providing tips for everyone in preparation for the effects the Grand Strand will feel from Hurricane Ian. “Signing up for our emergency alerts from our ReGroup mass notification system is a great way to stay informed,” said Dana Rush, with Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division.
myrtlebeach.com
Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
