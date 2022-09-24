It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and downward-facing horns. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) celebrate a convincing win in Blacksburg that keeps the Black Diamond trophy in Morgantown indefinitely. No time to rest though, as the Mountaineers head to Austin this week to face a Longhorn team coming off an upset at Texas Tech. The stakes will be high for both coaches and programs, as the loser will start off conference play 0-2.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO