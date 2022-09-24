Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon loses another major player ahead of season 2
House of the Dragon has confirmed that another show boss has stepped away for season 2. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that co-showrunner and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik would be exiting the series. According to Deadline, fellow EP Jocelyn Diaz will also not be returning to the Game of...
EW.com
You won't sleep after seeing disturbing Watcher trailer with Naomi Watts in a stalker's hell house
Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live — like, with a mailing address and everything — in hell? Well, you can experience that fear-based fantasy alongside Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who move into a nightmare in the chilling first trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series The Watcher.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
CNET
D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People
Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
digitalspy.com
Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the MCU
Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the MCU. The Merc with a Mouth actor shared a humorous video on social media to explain why Deadpool was absent from Marvel Studios' panel at D23 Expo a few weeks back in spite of development on the project being previously announced.
digitalspy.com
Is this House of the Dragon character a 'Dragon Dreamer', meaning there are new prophecies?
House of the Dragon episode 6 spoilers follow. The Targaryens may be more renowned for their decades on the Iron Throne, their silver hair and, of course, their dragons, but for some, having the blood of the dragon run through their veins can provide them with the ability to foresee the future through prophetic dreams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?
Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams breaks down as she discusses relationship with her father
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams broke down as she discussed her relationship with her estranged father. Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the actress discussed her "traumatic" past while fighting back tears. "Well, I, as a young child before the age of, like, 8, had a traumatic...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Evan Peters Revealed What He Wants in a Girlfriend: ‘Those Are the Ones – the Only Ones – I Can Really Go For’
“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” star Evan Peters once revealed what he looks for in a girlfriend.
digitalspy.com
Inside Man – Who is Beryl Vertue CBE? Episode dedication explained
Inside Man spoilers follow. Inside Man is the latest Steven Moffat series gripping BBC audiences with its wild tale of a misunderstanding spinning out of control ridiculously quickly. But episode one, which aired on Monday, September 26, was marked with sadness as the show ended with a dedication to Beryl...
digitalspy.com
The Suspect ending explained as Aidan Turner's doctor discovers murderous truth
The Suspect spoilers ahead. Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner) has had nothing short of an absolute nightmare over the course of The Suspect, with one death of a patient suddenly triggering a downward spiral that had him accused of being a serial killer. His picturesque life with beautiful wife Julianne...
digitalspy.com
Marvel boss addresses Scarlet Witch's MCU future following Doctor Strange 2
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has addressed the future of the Scarlet Witch following her fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Doctor Strange 2, the Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff appeared to be crushed to death after bringing down Wundagore Mountain.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing pro discusses flirty moment with host Claudia Winkleman from launch show
Strictly Come Dancing pro Carlos Gu has provided some context to his flirty encounter with Claudia Winkleman during last weekend's launch show. Joining host Rylan Clark-Neal on spinoff It Takes Two yesterday (September 27), alongside his celebrity partner Molly Rainford, the choreographer was shown a clip of the moment he intimately waxed lyrical about the rumba to Strictly presenter Claudia.
Comments / 0