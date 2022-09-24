ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved

House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon loses another major player ahead of season 2

House of the Dragon has confirmed that another show boss has stepped away for season 2. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that co-showrunner and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik would be exiting the series. According to Deadline, fellow EP Jocelyn Diaz will also not be returning to the Game of...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
MOVIES
CNET

D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People

Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the MCU

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the MCU. The Merc with a Mouth actor shared a humorous video on social media to explain why Deadpool was absent from Marvel Studios' panel at D23 Expo a few weeks back in spite of development on the project being previously announced.
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?

Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Inside Man – Who is Beryl Vertue CBE? Episode dedication explained

Inside Man spoilers follow. Inside Man is the latest Steven Moffat series gripping BBC audiences with its wild tale of a misunderstanding spinning out of control ridiculously quickly. But episode one, which aired on Monday, September 26, was marked with sadness as the show ended with a dedication to Beryl...
digitalspy.com

Marvel boss addresses Scarlet Witch's MCU future following Doctor Strange 2

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has addressed the future of the Scarlet Witch following her fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Doctor Strange 2, the Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff appeared to be crushed to death after bringing down Wundagore Mountain.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing pro discusses flirty moment with host Claudia Winkleman from launch show

Strictly Come Dancing pro Carlos Gu has provided some context to his flirty encounter with Claudia Winkleman during last weekend's launch show. Joining host Rylan Clark-Neal on spinoff It Takes Two yesterday (September 27), alongside his celebrity partner Molly Rainford, the choreographer was shown a clip of the moment he intimately waxed lyrical about the rumba to Strictly presenter Claudia.

