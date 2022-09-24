ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games

ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games. St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:. St. Amant High Community,. Our 2022 football season is in...
KSLA

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
brproud.com

Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
WAFB

Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
People

Who Killed LSU's Allie Rice? Family Still Awaiting Answers 10 Days After She Was Shot to Death in Her Car

"She was loved by everybody," Allie Rice's dad Paul Rice tells PEOPLE. "She had no enemies. Her friends had loved her dearly' With her killer still on the loose, the father of beloved LSU student Allison Rice is struggling to come to terms with the senseless murder of his daughter earlier this month. Before the 21-year-old senior marketing major was shot to death in her vehicle on Sept. 16, Paul Rice told PEOPLE that his daughter was waiting for a friend to close up a Baton Rouge bar...
brproud.com

Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit early Monday morning in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Monday morning. The crash took place on LA 16 around 5 a.m. The unidentified man “sustained moderate to severe injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
wbrz.com

Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
