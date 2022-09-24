Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games
ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games. St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:. St. Amant High Community,. Our 2022 football season is in...
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
KSLA
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
brproud.com
LSU ID’s man arrested for allegedly trying to break into Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has reportedly been arrested on LSU campus Monday, September 26. According to LSU’s on-campus media station, Tiger TV, the man allegedly tried to break in to Tiger Stadium. LSU later identified the man as Raphael Green and added that he has...
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
theadvocate.com
Set-up man? wide receiver Trey'Dez Green only part of story in East Feliciana win; Slaughter seeks 5-0 start
When you have a high-profile player like Trey’Dez Green, people are watching. That fact played an unusual role in East Feliciana’s 44-42 come-from-behind win over Jewel Sumner. Chandler Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 remaining and John Dawson ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion to close...
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
brproud.com
Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
Who Killed LSU's Allie Rice? Family Still Awaiting Answers 10 Days After She Was Shot to Death in Her Car
"She was loved by everybody," Allie Rice's dad Paul Rice tells PEOPLE. "She had no enemies. Her friends had loved her dearly' With her killer still on the loose, the father of beloved LSU student Allison Rice is struggling to come to terms with the senseless murder of his daughter earlier this month. Before the 21-year-old senior marketing major was shot to death in her vehicle on Sept. 16, Paul Rice told PEOPLE that his daughter was waiting for a friend to close up a Baton Rouge bar...
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Opelousas parent arrested after fighting on school campus
A parent was arrested September 26 for getting into a physical altercation with an Opelousas High School student on campus grounds, said an officer assigned to work School Resource Duty.
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit early Monday morning in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Monday morning. The crash took place on LA 16 around 5 a.m. The unidentified man “sustained moderate to severe injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
wbrz.com
Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
