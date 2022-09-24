Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO