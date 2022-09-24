Read full article on original website
Maine vaping numbers down for students, work continues toward further bans
When Mary Lou Warn discovered her teenager was vaping six years ago, he assured her it was safe. He had done his research, he said, and vaping was just flavored water. It was nothing like smoking. Warn tried to do her own research but there was little information available at...
Belfast, Waldoboro citizens appointed to District Court, state Housing Authority
On Tuesday, September 20, the Maine State Senate confirmed 41 of Governor Mills’ nominees to serve on Maine boards and commissions that oversee education, finance, legal services, housing, economic development, and labor policies for the State of Maine. The Senate also confirmed four of Governor Mills’ nominees to the Maine District Court.
Jan Dodge: a Voice for the Voiceless
Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.
Why Jan Dodge has earned earned my vote, and hopefully yours
Jan Dodge worked for decades helping students as a teacher and now as a Maine representative for House District 39. She has successfully worked across partly lines in order to pass legislation to help all Mainers. We need MORE of this collaboration and that is why Jan Dodge has earned...
Pinny Beebe-Center takes action, works hard to find solutions
I typically avoid politics, and have never considered being involved in a political campaign before. But, a friend recently encouraged me to do my part and research candidates for this year’s local election season. Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, candidate for Maine State Senate District 12, stood out like a light to me, as I am drawn to people by what I ‘see’ in their hearts.
Urge residents of Hope, Warren, and Union to reinstate Bill Plueker as their state representative
As a retired teacher, I fully appreciate the support Bill Plueker has shown for Maine’s public schools. In my twenty seven years in the classroom I was acutely aware of the difference adequate funding can make to the quality of education. When funding cuts were made, programming suffered and students missed out on valuable educational experiences.
Deck Bar & Grill – NEW FALL HOURS!!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
An Uncensored True Story of Incarceration
A true story of one Mainer’s 30 years inside the Maine State Prison system and his transition back into the ‘free’ world. Norman Kehling entered prison with a seventh grade education and emerged in 2018 with a Bachelors degree and a passion to help others caught in the prison system. David Troup plays Norman and a cast of characters, giving voice to the varied dimensions of moral injury that lead to incarceration and the complex layers of repair that accompany freedom.
Temporary closures ahead for Clark Island Preserve, Jones Brook Trail
ST. GEORGE — The Town of St. George has announced temporary closures for Clark Island Preserve and Jones Brook Trail. Nearly all of the Clark Island Preserve will be closed between September 26 – 30 for invasive plant management involving heavy equipment. The northern beach will remain open, but please respect all closure signs for your own safety, said St. George, in a news release..
