ALL-AGES FRIGHTFULLY FUN & IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE BRINGS. THE ENTIRE HOLIDAY TO LIFE IN ONE BEWITCHED EXPANSIVE PLACE. The Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high-profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced the return of their groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Hauntoween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30st-October 31st, 2022 at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills, California. Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to enjoy over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, spooky fun, and authentic Halloween environments in the entire country. The state-of-the-art event is also expanding nationally with a new New Jersey location this season.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO