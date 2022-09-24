ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Let's Eat LA

Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year

What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA's Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Search of Old California

When using the term "old California" many people think of a specific era in California history, the "rancho period.". The "rancho period" is considered to be between the 1830s and the 1850s. This is the time in which the Mexican government distributed lands through land grants that had been under the control of the missions to private individuals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles' Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hauntoween Returns To Southern California

ALL-AGES FRIGHTFULLY FUN & IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE BRINGS. THE ENTIRE HOLIDAY TO LIFE IN ONE BEWITCHED EXPANSIVE PLACE. The Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high-profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced the return of their groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Hauntoween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30st-October 31st, 2022 at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills, California. Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to enjoy over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, spooky fun, and authentic Halloween environments in the entire country. The state-of-the-art event is also expanding nationally with a new New Jersey location this season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
19th annual Bras for cause returns

Hundreds of people dressed up for the masquerade-themed 19th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Valencia ballroom on Saturday. The event, organized by Soroptimist International of Valencia, had models strut handmade bras down a runway in order for them to be auctioned off to raise money for local breast cancer organizations.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
#LISAIC reaches estimated two acres in Castaic

A quarter-acre fire broke out in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon, reaching an estimated 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Firefighters were dispatched to The Old Road and Parker Road at 4:53 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m. According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman...
CASTAIC, CA
Jim de Bree | Sorting the Gaming Propositions

If you are like me, you have probably seen commercials from various Indian tribes and others about gaming Propositions 26 and 27. Like most proposition-related advertising, what is said is usually incomplete and misleading. To make things more complex, there are dueling propositions. Hopefully this column will help to clarify and explain these ballot measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thomas L. Cadman | What Constitutes Success?

Homeless outreach just got a boost from Supervisor Kathryn Barger when she allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds. These funds will be going to the L.A. Sheriffs Homeless Outreach Services Team and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Homeless Engagement Team. Spokeswoman Helen Chavez claims these teams are a "best practice" partnership and a successful model.
LOS ANGELES, CA
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
OAKLAND, CA

