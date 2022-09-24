Read full article on original website
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
signalscv.com
In Search of Old California
When using the term “old California” many people think of a specific era in California history, the “rancho period.”. The “rancho period” is considered to be between the 1830s and the 1850s. This is the time in which the Mexican government distributed lands through land grants that had been under the control of the missions to private individuals.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
macaronikid.com
Hauntoween Returns To Southern California
ALL-AGES FRIGHTFULLY FUN & IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE BRINGS. THE ENTIRE HOLIDAY TO LIFE IN ONE BEWITCHED EXPANSIVE PLACE. The Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high-profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced the return of their groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Hauntoween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30st-October 31st, 2022 at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills, California. Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to enjoy over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, spooky fun, and authentic Halloween environments in the entire country. The state-of-the-art event is also expanding nationally with a new New Jersey location this season.
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Take A ‘Toxic Tour’ Of LA, Street Vendors Bill Becomes Law, NASA Spacecraft Meets Asteroid
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, September...
CA slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.
signalscv.com
19th annual Bras for cause returns
Hundreds of people dressed up for the masquerade-themed 19th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Valencia ballroom on Saturday. The event, organized by Soroptimist International of Valencia, had models strut handmade bras down a runway in order for them to be auctioned off to raise money for local breast cancer organizations.
signalscv.com
#LISAIC reaches estimated two acres in Castaic
A quarter-acre fire broke out in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon, reaching an estimated 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Firefighters were dispatched to The Old Road and Parker Road at 4:53 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m. According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman...
signalscv.com
Jim de Bree | Sorting the Gaming Propositions
If you are like me, you have probably seen commercials from various Indian tribes and others about gaming Propositions 26 and 27. Like most proposition-related advertising, what is said is usually incomplete and misleading. To make things more complex, there are dueling propositions. Hopefully this column will help to clarify and explain these ballot measures.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
signalscv.com
Thomas L. Cadman | What Constitutes Success?
Homeless outreach just got a boost from Supervisor Kathryn Barger when she allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds. These funds will be going to the L.A. Sheriffs Homeless Outreach Services Team and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Homeless Engagement Team. Spokeswoman Helen Chavez claims these teams are a “best practice” partnership and a successful model.
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
