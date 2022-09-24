ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

Durango Local News

Spoketober: Celebrate Durango's Cycling Community in October

Get ready to celebrate all things bicycle with the inaugural Spoketober celebration, a month-long series of citizens tours, jump-jamming, and more that highlights Durango's reputation as a top cycling destination in the nation.
Ned Overend Shares Tips for Endurance, Why Durango MTB Culture is so Strong

Ned Overend is a mountain bike Hall of Famer and highly accomplished racer, winning the first ever UCI mountain bike World championship in 1990, the XTERRA world champion in 1998 and 1999, and the UCI Masters World Cyclocross Champion in 2012. Today he's the Specialized XC mountain bike Team Captain and lives in Durango, Colorado.
When is it a felony or a misdemeanor to spit on a cop?

Colorado's Supreme Court settled on a definition of what state lawmakers meant when they made it a felony to spit on police officers with an intent to harm, agreeing on Monday to vacate a woman's convictions because a trial judge's attempt at defining "harm" was incorrect.
