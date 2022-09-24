Read full article on original website
Related
Spoketober: Celebrate Durango's Cycling Community in October
Get ready to celebrate all things bicycle with the inaugural Spoketober celebration, a month-long series of citizens tours, jump-jamming, and more that highlights Durango's reputation as a top cycling destination in the nation. This story is sponsored by Ute Mountain Casino Hotel and the law firm of Downs, McDonough, Cowan and Foley
singletracks.com
Ned Overend Shares Tips for Endurance, Why Durango MTB Culture is so Strong
Ned Overend is a mountain bike Hall of Famer and highly accomplished racer, winning the first ever UCI mountain bike World championship in 1990, the XTERRA world champion in 1998 and 1999, and the UCI Masters World Cyclocross Champion in 2012. Today he’s the Specialized XC mountain bike Team Captain and lives in Durango, Colorado.
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
ksut.org
La Plata County gets ready to close the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment
Critics of the county and the city of Durango are left wondering where residents will go at the beginning of October, when they can no longer camp on La Posta Road behind Home Depot. Purple Cliffs has been adequate for three years, when unhoused people were evacuated there during the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Farmington. The West Mesa High School soccer team will have a game with Piedra Vista High School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Eldorado High School soccer team will have a game with Farmington High School on September 27, 2022, 15:00:00.
New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
Police were present at Farmington middle school due to possible threat
Farmington police said they suspect they know where the alleged threat came from.
coloradopolitics.com
When is it a felony or a misdemeanor to spit on a cop?
Colorado's Supreme Court settled on a definition of what state lawmakers meant when they made it a felony to spit on police officers with an intent to harm, agreeing on Monday to vacate a woman's convictions because a trial judge's attempt at defining "harm" was incorrect. Spitting on a first...
Comments / 0