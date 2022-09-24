ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Fall to Western Michigan on Saturday Afternoon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (8-6, 0-2 MAC) fell to the Western Michigan Broncos (10-4, 2-0 MAC) on Saturday afternoon. UB lost in straight sets during their matinee match, 23-25, 20-25, 22-25. Despite UB having 19 kills and hitting .400 in the first set, the Bulls had five attacking errors and six service errors. The tables flipped in the second set as Western Michigan outhit the Bulls, .318 to .186. Overall, their attack percentages were practically even as Western Michigan held the .252 to .246 edge.
Sports

