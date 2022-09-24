Read full article on original website
Bulls Fall to Western Michigan on Saturday Afternoon
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (8-6, 0-2 MAC) fell to the Western Michigan Broncos (10-4, 2-0 MAC) on Saturday afternoon. UB lost in straight sets during their matinee match, 23-25, 20-25, 22-25. Despite UB having 19 kills and hitting .400 in the first set, the Bulls had five attacking errors and six service errors. The tables flipped in the second set as Western Michigan outhit the Bulls, .318 to .186. Overall, their attack percentages were practically even as Western Michigan held the .252 to .246 edge.
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI
The suspect was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, records show.
Did You Know This Building In Downtown Kalamazoo Was Once A Brothel?
The A-1 Printing & Copy Center in Kalamazoo has been around for quite some time, going back to 1974 when it first opened. But the building it has been in since that time has a very questionable history, which even they think may be home to some paranormal happenings, as they describe on their website:
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
