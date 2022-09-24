ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 3 days ago
Eve573
3d ago

When gangs/mafia run the ports, oil and government what do you expect? Money doesn’t go to the city, it goes into the pockets of the ones running it. So sad because Mobile has so much potential and beauty.

Melvin Murray
3d ago

What does everyone except. most of the population that works in Mobile lives in Daphne, Spanish Fort, Foley because of the better Education, Housing & Residential area being built. People started moving out when these areas across the Bay started a new grown for better quality of life & started moving into Mobile County to leave the sagging decline of neighborhood that require mixed population in each district along with the Crime , Thiefs, Violence in the city. Mobile will never change wants to live in the past from Old Money. Hell you can go Downtown with a gun shoved down your mouth and robbed. drive on streets without being shoot. Criminals, Gangs, Drug Dealers, Thiefs has taken over the City.

Alt 101.7

Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama

There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
ALABAMA STATE
mobilebaymag.com

The Side Hall with Wing – The Ultimate Mobile Townhouse

With 300-plus years of history, popular perceptions of what defines Mobile run the gamut. Among the most pervasive architectural manifestations of the city is the side hall with wing residential compound. At one time, over 400 of these domestic ensembles lined Mobile’s fashionable thoroughfares. Sadly, less than 40 examples survive today. The side hall with wing was — and still remains — the Port City’s equivalent to the Charleston single house and the New York City row house. Examining this property and the motivating factors behind its design, and spotlighting notable examples around the city, demonstrates the enduring appeal of this distinctive Mobile architectural idiom.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Malaga Inn named 6th Best Haunted Hotel in America

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The votes are in! The Malaga Inn has been named the sixth Best Haunted Hotel in America by USA Today. According to the hotel’s website, the Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhomes by two brothers-in-law. The townhomes were eventually sold outside of the family and changed owners many […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Trash runaround in Theodore: "You need to call somebody else"

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A resident on Belwood Drive West in Theodore said she's being taken on an endless loop of "you need to call somebody else" to get her garbage picked up. The woman's landlord is the one who reached out to NBC 15 and said he's not getting any answers either.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world. This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season.  “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area. Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks

Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
apr.org

Mobile area residents get a “peek” into their county school system

Big news could be coming today for supporters of the Mobile County Public Schools System. The district is creating a new program called the Learning Leading University. Applicants for the classes are scheduled to hear on Monday whether they’ve been selected. This program will provide the opportunity to learn more about the school system and the operational process. Sally Ericson is with the school district. She says the goal of the program is designed to help people learn about every aspect of Mobile County Schools.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

