Florence, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Joshua Moore
3d ago
I have several issues with this article.. 1st off, how do you determine "big cities"? I'm not even sure how Florence did into that category 😳 Perhaps big town but definitely not big city. 🤔 2nd, I see you took the time to base your assessment on national average wages, but what you failed to do is look into median household income then cross reference it against the cost of living. What I think you'll find is that sure, Florence income may be lower but as is the cost of living. So this is yet another bogus article written by another college "educated" moron who don't know how to look at the details
Deborah
3d ago
Where are they getting Information 🤨 that Florence Alabama is poor...Y'all are so...... Wrong....
WAAY-TV
Commissioners seek public input on broadband services in Franklin County
Franklin County leaders are looking for public input about broadband services in the area. Through a survey, county officials hope to determine where gaps in coverage exist and how the county can improve its broadband infrastructure. The survey is hosted by GIS consultants Sain Associates and provided through Franklin County...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
Home owned by a nonprofit organization destroyed in fire
A girls home owned by Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Sept. 28
Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
Guilty plea challenge dropped in Decatur teen slaying
A Decatur man charged in the death of his 16-year-old girlfriend has changed his mind regarding his guilty plea one last time.
Mistrial means issues surrounding next Mason Sisk trial will have to be argued, again
Mason Sisk's defense attorney Michael Sizemore said. “We have to go back and not just pay lip service to that…we have to legitimately go back and litigate the suppression issue.”
radio7media.com
Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
Lexington Middle School teaches boys ‘how to be an adult’
The E3 Club at Lexington Middle School is teaching students "adult skills," such as tying a tie, how to do a proper handshake and how to change a tire.
themadisonrecord.com
Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight
March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
Alabama college teacher reunites onstage with former band Nine Inch Nails
These are great times to be a Nine Inch Nails fan. In 2020, the Trent Reznor-led industrial-rock band, known for late ‘80s/’90s hits like “Head Like a Hole,” “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
radio7media.com
Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
Comments / 16