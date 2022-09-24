ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 3 days ago
Comments / 16

Joshua Moore
3d ago

I have several issues with this article.. 1st off, how do you determine "big cities"? I'm not even sure how Florence did into that category 😳 Perhaps big town but definitely not big city. 🤔 2nd, I see you took the time to base your assessment on national average wages, but what you failed to do is look into median household income then cross reference it against the cost of living. What I think you'll find is that sure, Florence income may be lower but as is the cost of living. So this is yet another bogus article written by another college "educated" moron who don't know how to look at the details

5
Deborah
3d ago

Where are they getting Information 🤨 that Florence Alabama is poor...Y'all are so...... Wrong....

5
 

AL.com

Work begins in Madison on The Everstead, a build-to-rent development

Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has begun work on its first Alabama project - a new build-to-rent single-family rental home neighborhood in Madison. The Everstead at Madison, on Mill Road, will feature 231 townhouses, single-family dwellings and cottage-style homes. The first homes are scheduled to be delivered next year, with full...
MADISON, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant to Add 100 More Jobs in Alabama

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturing plant that makes seats for...
ALABAMA STATE
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 28

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
ATHENS, AL
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#The Poorest Big Cities#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Sept. 28

Frost is a Great Pyrenees/Chow mix. He is still a puppy so he will be a big dog. He is loving and just a happy boy. His adoption fee is $110. To give Frost or one of his friends a forever home, visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle at 1314 Industrial Drive.
HARTSELLE, AL
radio7media.com

Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence

ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
FLORENCE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight

March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
MADISON, AL
radio7media.com

Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday

AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

