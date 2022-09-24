Read full article on original website
Tether Stablecoin Goes Live On Polkadot Blockchain
Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin by market cap. Also, the token ranks among the top five in the overall market capitalization of all crypto assets. Through several progressive road maps and other development plans, Tether USDT has risen over the years. Recently, the stablecoin announced its launch on Polkadot.
FTX Wins Bid To Acquire Crypto Assets Of Bankrupt Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital had been one of the worst-hit crypto lenders of the lender crisis that rocked the market back in Q2 2022. After the lender filed for bankruptcy during the height of the crisis, there had been restructuring plans put in place. The crypto lender had then made public that it was looking to sell its assets, and a tug of war had ensued among crypto giants, one of which has now won out against the rest.
Meme coin Sensation Tamadoge Begins Exchange Listing With OKX on 27th Sept
Crypto crowd-puller Tamadoge announces its debut exchange listing with OKX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. The meme coin will be available for trading on OKX from Tuesday 27th September at 11:00 UTC. Tamadoge completed its record presale a few days back, collecting $19 million in total. TAMA...
Can Big Eyes Coin Be The Perfect Alternative To Tamadoge In The Ongoing Bear Market?
For investors that missed out on the Tamadoge (TAMA) presale, a bigger and better opportunity is currently presenting itself. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now nearing the end of the second stage of its presale but is already looking to be bigger and better than the Tamadoge presale. Big Eyes Coin is part of an initiative that seeks to impact the cryptocurrency industry and various sub-industries within it, such as decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coin sectors respectively.
How This Ripple Partner Launched A Crypto Payment Solution In Argentina
Tomorrow, September 27th, Ripple partner Bitso will roll out its new payment solution in Argentina. The product will enable users in the Latin American country to access the first QR code payment system in the region powered by XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bitso is one of the largest exchanges in...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?
Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
Will Moshnake be Relevant Like Decentraland and Binance?
Crypto seems to be risky. Despite the dangers surrounding the cryptocurrency space, the market for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is expanding. The much-needed financial infrastructure is being built, and organizational escrow services are becoming increasingly widely available to investors. Many cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are introduced with high goals...
Meme Coins Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin Battling It Out, Which Mean Coin Will Be The Last Coin Standing
According to certain analysts and crypto professionals, the year 2022 for the crypto community was “the year of doom.” From May to June, the value of some significant coins reached an all-time low. During these times, the value of a number of cryptocurrencies fell precipitously, including Terra Luna, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market is quite volatile, and many experts will tell you as much. As a result, the fact that this happened within a short period of time is not unusual.
Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
Crypto Spending In Australia Surged By 10%, Concludes Swyftx’s Survey
Aussie top crypto exchange Swyftx, which boasts over 600,000 users across Australia and Newzealand, conducted its annual survey for September 2022. Interestingly, the results reveal that Australian females make more crypto profits than Australian men. Despite the market’s high volatility and downtrends, 72% of crypto users have reported profits on...
Ethereum Supply Slowed After Upgrade, Will It Ever Trigger Growth?
The latest upgrade on Ethereum brought many changes to the crypto network. First, the Merge will improve efficiency and make the web more scalable. Also, ETH supply is expected to be lower in the proof of stake, making it a deflationary asset. Usually, the miner’s reward on PoW is far...
Buy the Big Eyes Token (BIG) to Join a Community of Crypto Millionaires like Uniswap and Binance
Recent cryptocurrency news and tips now provide insights into buying the dip since the crypto winter seems to be lasting longer than expected. But is the dip the right thing to buy in a market saturated with new coins offering great opportunity and huge potential?. Though the question remains, how...
TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins
Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources
Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
Dogecoin Surges 7% Over Last 5 Days As Whales Accumulate
Dogecoin has observed a surge of 7% over the last five days as whales have been showing signs of accumulation behavior. Dogecoin Addresses With 100 Million To 1 Billion DOGE Have Gone Up By 5% Recently. Both Dogecoin and the general crypto market have been struggling hard in recent weeks,...
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. There’s more NFT debates this week, with Apple policy at the forefront. Meanwhile, for one region, numbers show that NFTs are leading the charge for crypto volumes, and one Solana-based NFT project has signed a headlining licensing deal.
