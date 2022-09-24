ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Tether Stablecoin Goes Live On Polkadot Blockchain

Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin by market cap. Also, the token ranks among the top five in the overall market capitalization of all crypto assets. Through several progressive road maps and other development plans, Tether USDT has risen over the years. Recently, the stablecoin announced its launch on Polkadot.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

FTX Wins Bid To Acquire Crypto Assets Of Bankrupt Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital had been one of the worst-hit crypto lenders of the lender crisis that rocked the market back in Q2 2022. After the lender filed for bankruptcy during the height of the crisis, there had been restructuring plans put in place. The crypto lender had then made public that it was looking to sell its assets, and a tug of war had ensued among crypto giants, one of which has now won out against the rest.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Can Big Eyes Coin Be The Perfect Alternative To Tamadoge In The Ongoing Bear Market?

For investors that missed out on the Tamadoge (TAMA) presale, a bigger and better opportunity is currently presenting itself. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now nearing the end of the second stage of its presale but is already looking to be bigger and better than the Tamadoge presale. Big Eyes Coin is part of an initiative that seeks to impact the cryptocurrency industry and various sub-industries within it, such as decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coin sectors respectively.
PETS
bitcoinist.com

How This Ripple Partner Launched A Crypto Payment Solution In Argentina

Tomorrow, September 27th, Ripple partner Bitso will roll out its new payment solution in Argentina. The product will enable users in the Latin American country to access the first QR code payment system in the region powered by XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bitso is one of the largest exchanges in...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
MARKETS
Commodities & Future
bitcoinist.com

Will Moshnake be Relevant Like Decentraland and Binance?

Crypto seems to be risky. Despite the dangers surrounding the cryptocurrency space, the market for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is expanding. The much-needed financial infrastructure is being built, and organizational escrow services are becoming increasingly widely available to investors. Many cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are introduced with high goals...
BITCOIN
bitcoinist.com

Meme Coins Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin Battling It Out, Which Mean Coin Will Be The Last Coin Standing

According to certain analysts and crypto professionals, the year 2022 for the crypto community was “the year of doom.” From May to June, the value of some significant coins reached an all-time low. During these times, the value of a number of cryptocurrencies fell precipitously, including Terra Luna, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market is quite volatile, and many experts will tell you as much. As a result, the fact that this happened within a short period of time is not unusual.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary

XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Spending In Australia Surged By 10%, Concludes Swyftx’s Survey

Aussie top crypto exchange Swyftx, which boasts over 600,000 users across Australia and Newzealand, conducted its annual survey for September 2022. Interestingly, the results reveal that Australian females make more crypto profits than Australian men. Despite the market’s high volatility and downtrends, 72% of crypto users have reported profits on...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Supply Slowed After Upgrade, Will It Ever Trigger Growth?

The latest upgrade on Ethereum brought many changes to the crypto network. First, the Merge will improve efficiency and make the web more scalable. Also, ETH supply is expected to be lower in the proof of stake, making it a deflationary asset. Usually, the miner’s reward on PoW is far...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins

Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources

Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinist.com

XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency

Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Surges 7% Over Last 5 Days As Whales Accumulate

Dogecoin has observed a surge of 7% over the last five days as whales have been showing signs of accumulation behavior. Dogecoin Addresses With 100 Million To 1 Billion DOGE Have Gone Up By 5% Recently. Both Dogecoin and the general crypto market have been struggling hard in recent weeks,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. There’s more NFT debates this week, with Apple policy at the forefront. Meanwhile, for one region, numbers show that NFTs are leading the charge for crypto volumes, and one Solana-based NFT project has signed a headlining licensing deal.
MARKETS

